No Good Deed soundtrack: All the songs featured in the Netflix comedy
The new Netflix series is home to some musical gems.
Liz Feldman's latest Netflix venture, No Good Deed, is now available to stream on Netflix and is yet another hilarious and intriguingly dark affair centred on one Los Angeles home and the real estate fight that ensues amongst prospective buyers.
As per the synopsis: "Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare.
"As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they'll escape the past is to finally face it."
The new series stars the likes of Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle and Abbi Jacobson, plus many more.
But the show is also home to its fair share of toe-tapping hits, used to bring levity (or a certain level of intrigue) to the scenes. What songs are featured in No Good Deed? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.
No Good Deed soundtrack
The official soundtrack to No Good Deed has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla, who has received multiple Emmy nominations for his work on Only Murders in the Building and This Is Us.
He has also worked as the composer and songwriter on The Idea of You, Queenpins and A Family Affair.
The soundtrack to No Good Deed is comprised of 31 songs, which you can stream now and below.
No Good Deed: What songs feature in the Netflix comedy?
Episode 1
- Mama, I'm Coming Home – Ozzy Osbourne
Episode 3
- Wanted Dead or Alive – Bon Jovi
Episode 4
- Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas
Episode 5
- Home Sweet Home – Mötley Crüe
- Your Song – Elton John
Episode 8
- Missionary Man – Eurythmics
