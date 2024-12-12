"As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they'll escape the past is to finally face it."

The new series stars the likes of Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle and Abbi Jacobson, plus many more.

But the show is also home to its fair share of toe-tapping hits, used to bring levity (or a certain level of intrigue) to the scenes. What songs are featured in No Good Deed? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

No Good Deed soundtrack

The official soundtrack to No Good Deed has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla, who has received multiple Emmy nominations for his work on Only Murders in the Building and This Is Us.

He has also worked as the composer and songwriter on The Idea of You, Queenpins and A Family Affair.

The soundtrack to No Good Deed is comprised of 31 songs, which you can stream now and below.

No Good Deed: What songs feature in the Netflix comedy?

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia in No Good Deed. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

Episode 1

Mama, I'm Coming Home – Ozzy Osbourne

Episode 3

Wanted Dead or Alive – Bon Jovi

Episode 4

Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas

Episode 5

Home Sweet Home – Mötley Crüe

Your Song – Elton John

Episode 8

Missionary Man – Eurythmics

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

No Good Deed is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.