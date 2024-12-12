Feldman is reunited with Linda Cardellini in this new series, having devised Cardellini's character while working on the final season of Dead to Me.

Because Cardellini had admitted to wanting to play “the complete opposite” of her Dead to Me character, Feldman told TUDUM: “I had already started dreaming up this world of Los Angeles real estate and thinking, 'Why hasn’t there been a show about the buying and selling of one house and all of the people that revolve around that one location?' I thought, 'Who would that badass bitch be in this world?'"

Comedy legends Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow lead the cast as the couple who are selling their home, but they're joined by plenty of other familiar faces. Who's who in the cast of No Good Deed? Read on to find out more.

Ray Romano as Paul Morgan

Ray Romano as Paul in No Good Deed. Netflix

Who is Paul Morgan? Working as a contractor, Paul has devoted his spare time to doing up his Los Feliz home but is now more than ready to move out of Los Angeles – especially because he is struggling with money.

Speaking about his character, Feldman says: “Ray is this instantly likable person who carries so much emotional baggage that you know is there, but he’s so good at hiding it."

Where have I seen Ray Romano before? Romano is perhaps best known for his starring role in sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and voicing the role of Manny in the Ice Age films. He has also starred in The Big Sick, The Irishman, Parenthood and Men of a Certain Age.

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia Morgan

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia in No Good Deed. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

Who is Lydia Morgan? A former concert pianist, Lydia is married to Paul and while he can't wait to move, she's holding on to memories of their home and doesn't quite want to leave.

Where have I seen Lisa Kudrow before? Kudrow is most recognisable for her starring role in Friends as Phoebe Buffay but has also starred in Web Therapy, Scandal, The Comeback, Booksmart, Feel Good and most recently, in Time Bandits.

Linda Cardellini as Margo Starling

Linda Cardellini as Margo in No Good Deed. Netflix

Who is Margo Starling? Margo appears to have it all and certainly never looks as though she ever has a hair out of place. Really, she's hiding secrets of her own and is keen to buy the Los Feliz home in order to flip it with her secret lover, who also happens to be a developer.

Where have I seen Linda Cardellini before? Cardellini reunites with Feldman on No Good Deed, with the pair having worked together on Dead to Me. She is also known for her roles in ER, Bloodline, Mad Men, Scooby-Doo and Hawkeye.

Luke Wilson as JD Campbell

Luke Wilson as JD in No Good Deed. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

Who is JD Campbell? Once a big soap star, JD has been out of work for a while and so is keen to downsize from the mansion he lives in with wife Margo. But with her discerning lifestyle, the pair are also going through their fair share of marital woes also.

Where have I seen Luke Wilson before? Wilson is known for his roles in That '70s Show, Enlightened, Stargirl, Legally Blonde and Roadies.

Teyonah Parris as Carla

Teyonah Parris as Carla and O-T Fagbenle as Dennis in No Good Deed. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

Who is Carla? Recently married to Dennis, the pair are expecting their first child together and so are looking for the perfect home to raise their family when they come across the Morgan household. An architect, Carla has big plans for wherever they move but the whole process exposes some cracks in her relationship.

Where have I seen Teyonah Parris before? Parris is known for her roles in They Cloned Tyrone, WandaVision, Candyman and Mad Men. She has also starred in Empire, The Marvels and If Beale Street Could Talk.

O-T Fagbenle as Dennis

O-T Fagbenle as Dennis and Teyonah Parris as Carla in No Good Deed. Netflix

Who is Dennis? A struggling writer, Dennis is trying to secure a home for his family before the baby arrives but is naturally a little stressed about the whole thing. Throw in the fact that his overbearing mother is just getting to know his new wife and it's safe to say that Dennis just wants the house buying to go as smoothly as possible.

Where have I seen O-T Fagbenle before? Fagbenle is well-known for his role in The Handmaid's Tale, having starred in the series since it premiered back in 2017. He has starred in The First Lady as Barack Obama and also appeared in WeCrashed, Loot, Presumed Innocent and Secret Invasion.

Abbi Jacobson as Leslie Fisher

Abbi Jacobson as Leslie and Poppy Liu as Sarah in No Good Deed. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

Who is Leslie Fisher? A successful lawyer, Leslie has admired the Morgan's Los Feliz home from afar for a while and so is more than happy to learn it's on the market.

Where have I seen Abbi Jacobson before? Jacobson is best known for her starring role in Broad City opposite Ilana Glazer, a series they both co-created. She is also known for her roles in A League of their Own, as well as voice roles in Disenchantment, The Lego Ninjago Movie and BoJack Horseman.

Poppy Liu as Sarah

Poppy Liu as Sarah and Abbi Jacobson as Leslie in No Good Deed. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

Who is Sarah? Leslie's partner, Sarah is keen to move into the Morgan home not only because it's beautiful, but also because she dreams of raising a family there one day – something her and Leslie continue to disagree on.

Where have I seen Poppy Liu before? Liu is known for her roles in Hacks, Better Call Saul, Dead Ringers and The Afterparty. She has also starred in American Born Chinese, Space Cadet and iCarly.

Denis Leary as Mikey

Denis Leary as Mikey in No Good Deed. Netflix

Who is Mikey? An ex-con who has just been released from prison, Mikey finds himself in a bit of a dark place after his release and he's more likely to resort to desperate measures.

Where have I seen Denis Leary before? Leary is known for roles in The Job, The Amazing Spider-Man and Rescue Me, as well as voicing characters in Ice Age and A Bug's Life He has also starred in Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Moodys and Animal Kingdom.

Matt Rogers as Greg

Matt Rogers as Greg in No Good Deed. Netflix

Who is Greg? Greg is the Morgan's charming and hilarious realtor who is sorting out the sale of their home.

Where have I seen Matt Rogers before? Rogers is known for his roles in Fire Island, Q-Force, I Love That For You and Our Cartoon President.

