But ultimately, much of the series is concerned with the mysterious circumstances surrounding the murder of Lydia and Paul's son, Jacob, which we're teased through a number of flashbacks.

Things reach an emotional head in the penultimate episode when Paul confronts his wife about the person she's become since Jacob's death. They're interrupted by Emily (Chloe East), their daughter, who comes across a box of things from the night Jacob was killed.

In a dramatic turn of events, we learn that Emily had actually shot her brother Jacob, mistaking him for a burglar when he tried to get into their home. But when Paul uncovers a second bullet from that night, everything is thrown into question about whether there was another shooter.

Add to that the fact that Leslie (Abbi Jacobson) reads through Jacob's autopsy report and finds out that the gun that killed him has been photographed in a picture of JD (Luke Wilson) and you have quite the set up for the final episode, right?

Read on for a full breakdown of the final episode of No Good Deed.

No Good Deed ending explained

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia and Ray Romano as Paul in No Good Deed. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

In the finale, we get a good overview of all the couples and what unfolds for each of them.

After realising that there could be another explanation for their son's murder and that actually, their daughter, may not be the culprit, Lydia is determined to find out what actually happened that night.

Elsewhere, Carla (Teyonnah Paris) has given birth but in the aftermath, Dennis (O-T Fagbenle) is left to get his head round the fact that his father is not his biological father. Confronting his mother Denise (Anna Maria Horsford), he learns that his biological father is dead but is still angry at the deceit.

We then see that Margo (Linda Cardellini) has taken Harper to a fancy hotel room, unbeknowst to JD. He calls her to try and find out where she is but the conversation ends in a passive aggressive way, with JD's anger at an all-time high.

Back to the labour ward, when talking about where they should move to, Carla and Dennis disagree about the way he's treating his mother. But Carla also reveals that in terms of lying, she may have omitted the truth about her father being a billionaire. She doesn't talk to her father because he cheated on her mother, but had to use him to get a million dollars to ensure they wouldn't have to use Denise's money and have her move in.

After her trip to the hotel, Margo returns home – taking Harper to Lydia's home along the way – and confronts JD. He tells her that he doesn't have any money for her anymore and says that he won't leave the house in her name. In retaliation, Margo starts hitting herself to try and implicate JD for assault if she's pushed to do so. Her brother Bobby suddenly appears, ready to back up Margo with whatever claims she has about JD.

Now back at home after the birth of their baby, Carla and Dennis are surprised to find a present from Carla's father. On closer inspection, Dennis finds a cheque for five million dollars but keeps it to himself, choosing not to tell Carla.

In a flash-forward at the end of the episode, we see that Dennis cashes the cheque and palms it off as an advance on his third book, rather than telling Carla the truth.

But things get complicated when Carla's father realises what he's done and asks if Dennis is really going to ignore him after taking his money.

Who killed Jacob?

Ray Romano as Paul in No Good Deed. Netflix

Lydia learns that Leslie has already picked up Jacob's autopsy report and confronts her, going to her home. Leslie apologises but tells Lydia that the gun that killed Jacob was a .40 caliber. Lydia brings out their own gun, which is a 9 millimeter, and so, it's not the gun that killed Jacob after all.

Lydia goes back home and explains the autopsy report findings, telling Emily that she didn't kill Jacob and that's why there was another bullet casing found.

Later that evening, Lydia tells Emily and Paul about the theories that their neighbour Phyllis has been floating about them, including the fact that Paul and Margo could be having an affair.

Even though Margo told Emily that JD is "off his meds", JD arrives at their home, ready to collect Harper. When Paul and Lydia want to chat with JD, Emily tells Harper that she can go and use Jacob's old keyboard but Harper admits she doesn't know how to play. Lydia is confused because Jacob gave Harper piano lessons for an entire year but Harper says she only ever had one lesson, the rest of the time was just Jacob coming over to hang out with Margo.

Paul confronts JD in the secret room about whether he killed Jacob and at the same time, Lydia goes over to JD and Margo's home to question Margo about her involvement with her teenage son.

Margo says that Jacob had a crush on her and would bring her presents, but that Jacob was also the neighbourhood burglar and lets slip that Jacob stole from them. But that's a detail that only someone who would've been there on the night would've known.

Margo tries to reach for the gun in her bag to shoot Lydia but Lydia catches her just in time. Both Lydia and Paul are convinced that Margo killed Jacob but don't know for certain as she continues to deny it.

After her confrontation with Lydia, we see Margo relaxing in the bath where she's still left thinking about Lydia's comments of having a "dark soul".

While in the bath, she thinks of the night Jacob died and we see a flashback of what happened. Jacob is in Margo and JD's home, stealing jewellery when Margo comes in to try and stop him. He says he's simply "taking back what I gave you" but Margo tells him to put it back otherwise she'll tell the whole neighbourhood that he's been the one stealing.

In retaliation, Jacob says that he'll tell JD about "us" and although Margo denies anything occurred, Jacob says that's not what she was saying when they were in bed together the other week.

Jacob runs out of her home with his balaclava on and running after him, Margo tries to get him to stop, fearful that she's about to lose everything if Jacob comes clean about the truth of their relationship.

As Jacob's trying to get into his home, Margo issues one final warning before shooting him at precisely the same point that Emily fired the gun as well. Realising that it can be pinned on Emily, Margo runs away and leaves the scene of the crime.

What happened to Margo?

Linda Cardellini as Margo in No Good Deed. Netflix

Margo is seen relaxing in a bath by herself, surrounded by candles but when the flashback of Jacob's murder ends, she's awoken by the sound of an alarm.

She realises that actually, it's a fire alarm and there's smoke quickly filling her bathroom. When the camera pans out to the house, we see Margo and JD's mansion engulfed in flames that look as though it's been started from the inside.

We hear Margo's screams for help but then pan to a clip of JD driving fast in his car, with a very serious look on his face. Could it have been JD who lit the fire? Or perhaps, Lydia? She did mention to Paul and Mikey that she had "handled it" when Paul spoke about "unloading" their Los Feliz home and believing that Margo killed her son, could Lydia have exacted revenge?

In the six months later flash-forward, we see that Margo actually survived another day and is seen sipping a cocktail at a bar when a stranger approaches her. She's got extensive burns on one side of her face but continues to flirt with the stranger, who we see is actually Mikey's son, police officer Nate (Kevin Alves) who confronts Margo with her real name of Luann.

As for JD, we see that he's managed to bag a new role as a cowboy on Teton Territory and is back to acting.

Who bought the Los Feliz house?

In a flash-forward to six months after the fire, we see that Leslie and Sarah now live happily in the Los Feliz home.

They're busy decorating a nursery for their baby boy and joke about the instructions that Lydia left for the mandarin tree.

What happened to Lydia and Paul?

While we're not sure exactly where they ended up, we do have a heartwarming final moment between Lydia, Paul and Emily. Emily and Lydia take to the stage to perform a song that was written by Emily, had music composed by Jacob and is performed on the piano by Lydia.

While performing, the lamp at Paul's table starts to flicker – the indicator that Lydia used to try and convince Paul that Jacob was still communicating with them. An emotional Paul says "hi" and smiles, while listening to his daughter and wife perform.

