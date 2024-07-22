However, Life & Style had reported an insider as saying "it’s assumed that they’ve done a deal with Kim and they’re just waiting for the right time to announce it".

The insider continued: "The word is that she’ll get to do all her scenes in London. They’ll be bending over backwards to pay her an absolute fortune, and it’s all on her terms because she’s so central to the franchise.

Read more:

More like this

"Everyone, including Sarah, has had to accept that this was necessary. However, the rivals and lack of forgiveness is still there as far as Kim’s concerned. She doesn’t do fake friendships, she’s not going to sit around and pretend to be best friends with Sarah, even if she does take the paycheck.

"It’s still open as to whether she’ll even film any scenes with the other women, but certainly she doesn’t want to break bread with them off camera and pretend like nothing ever happened..."

As rumours began to swirly following this report, one fan wrote on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X, that it "looks like" Cattrall would be returning.

Cattrall then replied, seemingly putting the rumours to rest by saying: "Aw that's so kind but I'm not."

Regardless of Cattrall's involvement or not, season 3 of And Just Like That... is set to see a major switch-up in the cast, with two stars, Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman, not returning.

Meanwhile, Rosie O'Donnell will be joining in a new role, playing a character called Mary.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And Just Like That... airs on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.