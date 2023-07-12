The series not only warranted genuine laugh-out-loud reactions from those watching but managed to pull off one of the most unexpectedly emotional finales of a comedy I've watched in a very long time. But still, whenever talks about recent standout comedy series arise, many people still haven't tuned into Jury Duty.

Now, flanked by the heavyweight hitters of Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Ted Lasso in the Outstanding Comedy Series nominations, perhaps people will be convinced to give this hidden gem a watch for themselves.

The thing that sets this series apart isn't just the fact that it comes from the producers of The Office and The White Lotus, but the fact that it bends genres and weaves the bird's-eye view courtroom format that many people are increasingly interested in, with sitcom elements that are all too reminiscent of the magic of The Office.

Premiering back in April, the series follows Ronald Gladden who is very much your average, normal person called in for jury duty. But what he doesn't realise is that everything – the case, the jurors, the officers – is fake. It's like an extended episode of Punk'd and part of the fascination you have when watching is wrapped up in the fact that at any moment, Ronald could figure it all out.

There are slip-ups and hints of suspicion throughout, but the series really does showcase Ronald as being the sort of genuine and kind-hearted good sport you'd want a series like this to revolve around.

Could I personally envisage myself being pranked for an Amazon Freevee series and not be a confused blubbering mess when the truth is revealed? Absolutely not. But somehow, Ronald manages to remain composed even when the whole construct is revealed in the final episode.

The series originated from one small idea of the team considering whether setting a show up like this would be possible and it's only when you reach the finale that you realise the extent of the behind-the-scenes effort, from the writing to the improvisation, the set and all the cast members.

Really, the fact that the actors were improvising everything and writing was continuously altered to accommodate Ronald's intelligence is just a testament to the team behind the series.

While it's natural to think about the moral implications of a prank like the one in Jury Duty, more than anything, the series displays the wholesomeness of human interaction as Ronald becomes an integral part of this group of strangers. Even when faced with Marsden's diva Hollywood behaviour, Ronald is unflinching in his desire to help him succeed, even if his made-up movie audition does sound a bit rubbish.

While many of the Emmy nominations this year are very expected in the drama stakes – Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us were always going to dominate – it's nice to see an under-the-radar comedy like Jury Duty get its dues.

It's not trying to do anything else than make the viewer laugh and that it does. It's the kind of series you won't necessarily think much of when you first switch it on because let's face it, everyone hates jury duty. But it's natural, ever-flowing jokes and wild scenarios are just the kind of fun that TV schedules need and I'm so glad the Emmy have realised that too.

