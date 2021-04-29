Johnny Vegas has sung the praises of his Murder, They Hope co-star Sian Gibson as the duo reprise the roles of amateur detectives Terry and Gemma for the new comedy series.

They have previously played the comedy characters in three original films – Murder on the Blackpool Express, Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesborough – in which time they have gone from bus tour operators to fully-fledged private investigators.

Four years on, their working partnership has never been stronger, with Vegas telling RadioTimes.com there are still plenty of laughs on set every day.

“You know when you can’t wait to see someone? I’m not just saying that to be nice, it’s a lovely thing just knowing that you’ll have all that time to hang out as pals and you’ll get to call it work,” he says of his co-star.

“I think myself and Sian, we’re like a pair of comfortable slippers now. We’ve pretty much got the characters down and we know our relationship.”

Murder, They Hope will see Terry and Gemma putting their finances on the line to launch a detective agency, all while planning their long-awaited wedding and a daring new life together.

“It’s funny seeing how our characters have developed now,” Vegas continued. “She gets a real buzz, she gets off on the murders whereas Terry just sees it as, ‘What are we being dragged into now?’

“What I’ve got in the back of my mind playing him [Terry], is he just wants to get back out on the road. It’s really Sian’s character that is the driving force behind setting up this investigation company.”

Speaking of how Terry and Gemma’s relationship has evolved over the years, Vegas added: “You’ll notice in the first one we were going at it like rabbits – lots of kissing scenes. Now there’s none. That’s the domesticity kicking in, it’s just eye-rolls and arguments. I suppose it’s not too far [from] a representation of lockdown and what’s happened to a lot of people.”

Ahead of the series premiere, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive look at the first episode of Murder, They Hope, which sees the odd couple investigating murders associated with a much sought after bunny figurine.

The all-star supporting cast of Murder, They Hope includes Sarah Hadland (Miranda), Lee Mack (Not Going Out), Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts) and Jason Manford (Scarborough).

Murder, They Hope premieres on GOLD on Saturday 8th May at 9pm. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.