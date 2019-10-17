Replying to a fan asking about the fate of the couple on her Instagram account, Aniston replied: “Well we’re on a break.”

The now legendary line is a reference to an early storyline which saw Ross cheat on Rachel while the two were “on a break” – with the pair never quite managing to reconcile from Ross’s (supposed) infidelity.

The news comes after Aniston, 50, broke the internet after she took a selfie with her Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as she made her Instagram debut.

More like this

She captioned the post: “And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” leading many Friends fans to speculate on whether a reunion could be in the works.

However, Aniston herself is less keen on the idea, having said on the Howard Stern Show: “We all miss it every day. I would be nothing without it...if there's a reboot of the show, it won't be as good as what it was, so why do it? It would ruin it."

Advertisement

Aniston is now working on more serious projects, playing broadcaster Alex Levy in Apple TV +’s upcoming drama series The Morning Show.