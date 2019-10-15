Jennifer Aniston is on Instagram – and Friends fans think a reunion is coming

Instagram is a Friendlier place as of today, after Jennifer Aniston joined the social media app — and chose a picture of herself and her former Friends cast-mates as her first ever post.

Advertisement

Captioned “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” the selfie shows Aniston (who played Rachel) alongside Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courtney Cox (Monica), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) — and the reunion has got fans speculating about a Friends revival…

“I know its far fetch but are the FRIENDS stars teasing us for a somewhat FRIENDS reunion?” a fan posted on Twitter.

I know its far fetch but are the FRIENDS stars teasing us for a somewhat FRIENDS reunion? — Angel Jude Garriel (@AJGarriel) October 15, 2019

WHERE IS MY FRIENDS REUNION MOVIE / SEASON pic.twitter.com/kkdeTTRujk — tasnim (@louiscomet) October 15, 2019

Despite fan interest, however, talk of a Friends revival or film has had mixed responses from the original cast. LeBlanc previously suggested back in 2012 that any sort of Friends reunion would be a “bad idea”, while Perry said that he wouldn’t want to “risk doing something bad” and “tarnishing the [show’s] image”.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And although Aniston has previously admitted that she would be open to the possibility of a revival, earlier this month she said that a reboot wouldn’t “be even close to as good what it was” during an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Radio programme.

Advertisement

“So why do it? It would ruin it.”