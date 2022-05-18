Line of Duty alum Daniel Mays plays a mysterious kidnapper, who has abducted the wife of a successful businessman and demands a hefty ransom to avoid further violence.

The BBC has released a first-look clip from tonight's episode of Inside No. 9 , which sees a somewhat farcical hostage negotiation unfold from three perspectives.

However, his attempt at intimidation is undermined by the husband's seeming distraction and refusal to take the criminal's voice-changing equipment seriously.

Back to Life star Daisy Haggard plays the unfortunate abductee, with Inside No. 9 co-creator Reece Shearsmith filling the role of her inattentive spouse. Watch the exclusive clip below.

Shearsmith and creative partner Steve Pemberton are known for finding inventive ways to keep their long-running series feeling fresh, with this episode employing a clever split-screen narrative device to help them flex their writing muscles.

In this scene, a stalling negotiation is placed next to nail-biting footage of Haggard's kidnapping victim wrestling free of her bonds, but will she escape before her captor returns from his phone call? Tune in tonight to find out.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After this week's episode, we'll be more than halfway through the seventh season of Inside No. 9, which so far has seen guest stars including Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Diane Morgan (Motherland), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso) and Sophie Okonedo (The Wheel of Time).

The anthology series has become a firm favourite among fans of British comedy, picking up a BAFTA last year for Shearsmith, with viewers frequently left reeling by its trademark twist endings.

Inside No. 9 continues tonight at 10pm on BBC Two. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.