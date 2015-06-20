Murray, to be fair, returns with devastating timing: "Showing more of my matches would be a good start".

Ayoade wasn't convinced, apologising for the abrupt end to the interview, saying, "Sorry, I'm just crying 'cos of... um... the boredom."

The spoof interview is part of a Unicef comedy sketch featuring Murray, Clare Balding, Jack Whitehall and One Direction's Liam Payne teaming up for a charity tennis match, raising awareness for the UK's Children in Danger Summer Disease Appeal.

This isn't the first time Ayoade and Murray have teamed up for charity. In October last year the actor-turned-director filmed a sketch for Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer, in which he screen tested celebrities for the lead role in Andy Murray: The Movie.

The serious business of Queen's continues for Murray on Saturday afternoon: he's set to play Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the Aegon Championships semi final live on BBC1.