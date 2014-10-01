Well, all these names and more will be appearing alongside the British tennis ace in a new comedy film for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer fundraising telethon later this month, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

The skit, which has already been recorded and will be aired over the course of the night's live broadcast, sees IT Crowd actor-turned-film director Richard Ayoade screen test the celebrities for the lead role in “Andy Murray: The Movie”.

And a C4 insider say that the results have proved hilarious.

“It is astonishing that we got all these massive names for a film which really works," said the source. "It’s hilarious.”

Other names who appear in the sketch auditioning for the role are the actor Michael Sheen, comedian Ed Sheeran, golfer Rory McIIroy and - perhaps most improbably – 76-year-old presenter Sir Terry Wogan (see picture below).

Spears will also audition for the part of Andy Murray's real-life girlfriend Kim Sears in the sketch which will air as part of show hosted by Davina McCall and Embarrassing Bodies presenter Dr Christian Jessen on October 17.

So who will get the part?

You will have to watch to find out.