With Stanislas Wawrinka, defending champion Grigor Dimitrov and Rafael Nadal all crashing out of the tournament early, Murray has a golden chance to secure a fourth Queen's title in seven years.

What time does Andy Murray play?

The day begins with the other semi final between Frenchman Gilles Simon and South African Kevin Anderson – coverage starts live on BBC1 from 1pm.

Murray is due on court once the first semi final is over.

And the final?

Getting ahead of ourselves aren't we? The Aegon Championships final from Queen's begins on Sunday, live on BBC2 at 2.05pm.