Though much has happened over the past seven seasons, the original premise of the show saw Grace and Frankie's lives thrown entirely off-course, when their husbands announce they are leaving them (for each other, no less).

Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie is dropping its final episodes this week, which look set to bid an emotional farewell to the odd couple played by veteran actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin respectively.

That forces the two women, who had never been particularly fond of one another, to move in together as they embark on a daunting new chapter of their life.

Co-starring Sam Waterston (The Dropout) and Martin Sheen (Judas and the Black Messiah), the show certainly has no shortage of star power behind it.

Read on for all the details you need to know about the Grace and Frankie cast.

Jane Fonda plays Grace Hanson

Jane Fonda in Grace and Frankie Netflix

Who is Grace? Grace is a no-nonsense, quick-witted woman who works a high-flying job in the cosmetics industry. She never used to like Frankie, but developed a friendship with her when their husbands came out as gay and left them.

What else has Jane Fonda been in? Fonda has won two Academy Awards – first for the 1971 crime thriller Klute and again for 1978 drama Coming Home – while she has also earned five other nominations at the prestigious ceremony. Across a career spanning decades, other hits include Fun with Dick and Jane, 9 to 5, and Monster-in-Law. On the small screen, she is known for playing Leona Lansing in Aaron Sorkin's HBO series The Newsroom.

Lily Tomlin plays Frankie Bergstein

Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie Netflix

Who is Frankie? In many ways, Frankie is the polar opposite to Grace. Having an aversion to business, she has always focused on artistic pursuits and also has an appreciation for marijuana. Their major personality differences kept them from becoming friends for a long time, but in later life, they have learned to love each other for who they are.

What else has Lily Tomlin been in? Tomlin first worked with co-star Fonda in the Dolly Parton movie 9 to 5, released back in 1980. She too is Oscar-nominated for her role in satirical musical Nashville, with later notable projects including All of Me, Flirting with Disaster and I Heart Huckabees. She has also shared the screen with Grace and Frankie co-star Martin Sheen before, having played a guest role in political drama The West Wing. Most recently, she voiced Aunt May in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Sam Waterston plays Sol Bergstein

Sam Waterston in Grace and Frankie Netflix

Who is Sol? Sol is Frankie's ex-husband, who stunned her with the revelation that for half of their 40-year marriage, he was hiding a homosexual relationship with his good friend and business partner, Robert. When the two of them go public, they leave their wives and start a new life together. This also involves Sol swapping his lucrative divorce lawyer job in favour of becoming an activist for LGBTQ+ rights.

What else has Sam Waterston been in? Another veteran actor, Waterston's career began in the 1960s and includes such influential films as The Killing Fields, Crimes and Misdemeanours, and The Man in the Moon. He found later success on the small screen, becoming the face of iconic US crime procedural Law & Order. Most recently, he could be seen in factual drama The Dropout, where he portrayed billionaire investor George Shultz.

Martin Sheen plays Robert Hanson

Martin Sheen in Grace and Frankie Netflix

Who is Robert? Robert is Grace's ex-husband, who is now in a relationship with Sol. He is also a former divorce lawyer, but since retiring has focused much of his time on theatre projects.

What else has Martin Sheen been in? Sheen rose to stardom following his acclaimed performance in Francis Ford Coppola's psychological war film Apocalypse Now. He is also known for playing Josiah Bartlett on political drama The West Wing. In recent years, his projects include The Amazing Spider-Man, Judas and the Black Messiah, and US sitcom Anger Management (where he appeared opposite his son, Charlie).

Brooklyn Decker plays Mallory Hanson

Brooklyn Decker in Grace and Frankie Netflix

Who is Mallory Hanson? Mallory is the daughter of Grace and Robert. She has four children herself and once looked after them full-time, but now works as a supervisor for Grace's former company, rebranded as Trust Us Organics. Mallory is generally polite and friendly, with most of the belief that she is a kinder person than her sister.

What else has Brooklyn Decker been in? Previously, Decker starred in American sitcom Friends with Better Lives and 2012 action flick Battleship.

Ethan Embry plays Coyote Bergstein

Ethan Embry in Grace and Frankie Netflix

Who is Coyote? Coyote is the adopted son of Frankie and Sol, who was once a professor but lost that career after developing a drug addiction. He is now in recovery and works as a substitute teacher.

What else has Ethan Embry been in? Embry's other recent projects include Prime Video's Sneaky Pete, Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone, DC Comics drama Stargirl, and the recent Creepshow reboot on Shudder.

June Diane Raphael plays Brianna Hanson

June Diane Raphael in Grace and Frankie Netflix

Who is Brianna? Brianna is Robert and Grace's other daughter, who takes after her mother with a sharp understanding of business and a mean streak when people get in her way. Naturally, she inherited the family's cosmetics company.

What else has June Diane Raphael been in? Raphael is best known for her comedy work, with roles in CSI spoof NTSF:SD:SUV::, New Girl and Lady Dynamite. She currently has a voice role on Netflix series Big Mouth.

Baron Vaughn plays Bud Bergstein

Baron Vaughn in Grace and Frankie Netflix

Who is Bud? Bud (also known by his full name Nwabudike) is another adopted son of Frankie and Sol's. He works as a lawyer at the family firm.

What else has Baron Vaughn been in? Vaughn is also an established name in comedy, with a stand-up career and television roles in Mystery Science Theatre 3000, Superstore and Black-ish.

Grace and Frankie seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix. Final episodes drop Friday 29th April. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

