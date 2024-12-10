Some took their characters' costumes, such as Rob Brydon who said he's "basically taken all of Bryn’s clothes", and admitted that some, such as the "apron from when he cooked Christmas dinner on the last special" could show up in charity auctions.

Larry Lamb also took "a few of Mick’s shirts and a pair of shorts!" and Neil the Baby star Oscar Hartland took his character's "white converse", while Stacey star Joanna Page took "all of Stacey's costume from the final episode, all of her shoes and her jewellery".

Page also took "a framed painting home from Stacey and Gwen's house" and a "glass ornamental duck, which is an ornament from Stacey's sideboard in the living room".

(L-R) James Corden, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones star in Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Fulwell73 & Tidy Productions/Tom Jackson

She isn't the only one to take ornaments – creator and Nessa star Ruth Jones got her hands on "the glazed egg holder from Gwen’s that always sat on the windowsill in her kitchen! The one that’s shaped like a hen."

Pete star Adrian Scarborough said he managed to "commandeer" a "particular ring", referencing the one featured during Pete and Dawn's vow renewal in season 3, while Dawn star Julia Davis joked that she "tried to sneak Pete back to my house".

Meanwhile, Robert Wilfort – aka Jason – raided Gwen's house, taking "a few love spoons from the front room wall and some egg cups from the kitchen", while Melanie Walters, took "Gwen's shoes and bags, maybe to donate to a fashion charity", as well as "the calendar from the finale".

Dave Coaches star Steffan Rhodri took two of his character's "fancy" shirts, "either to wear for an appropriate occasion or to auction off at the right time", and Pam star Alison Steadman said she always takes "a call sheet and treasure it, it always has everyone’s name on it".

Finally, Mathew Horne revealed an emotional story behind his stolen item, explaining: "I already have something from Gwen’s house from the last special. There was(!) a beautiful antique engraving of some daffodils.

"When we shot the last special I’d not long lost my mother whose favourite flower was the daffodil, so I asked our production designer for the piece from set and he kindly gave it to me. He also framed Gavin’s office door sign from early series, which I treasure."

The cast have teased a tear-jerking end to the iconic comedy series, but fans will have to wait a couple more weeks to find out how it all pans out for Gavin, Stacey and their families, as well as for Smithy and Nessa after that proposal.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9pm.

