Gavin & Stacey finale isn't set at Christmas – but James Corden drops timeline teaser
Another little nugget of Gavin & Stacey detail has dropped!
It's the Christmas special we've all been counting down the days until, and while the anticipated Gavin & Stacey final episode is being kept tightly under wraps, we now have a little more detail about when exactly it's set.
In a behind-the-scenes look at the finale, co-creator and star James Corden has revealed that the Christmas episode is set over four days in total.
Corden also teased: "Well, I can tell you is it isn't set at Christmas." So, despite it being one of the year's more anticipated festive specials, it won't involve any tinsel, Christmas crackers or turkey.
Corden added: "I can tell you it's set after that moment. There's no time jump, we're not going back in time."
In the BBC interview, co-creator and star Ruth Jones also revealed: "It's 90 minutes. And all of the characters have got their own little story in there, which is lovely. Because if you are fond of a show, you love all the characters.
"It's a bit like, I used to love the Wombles when I was little and I would love any story about any of the Wombles."
Five years on from its last outing, it's safe to say that Gavin & Stacey fans are looking forward to the new episode, which has been teased as being the "perfect ending" to the BBC comedy, according to Mathew Horne and Joanna Page.
But it might not be the kind of episode that fans think, with Jones previously saying in an interview with the Big Issue: "I keep telling people this finale might not be what you are expecting. And I guarantee we will definitely not be coming back."
Corden added: "What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone."
Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9pm.
