The show has now been taped and release date announced, while a trailer has also been made available to give fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The news of a reunion follows reports that Will Smith is giving The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air a gritty reboot with The Wire's Chris Collins as the showrunner, based on a fan-created trailer released last year.

Here's everything you need to know about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

When is the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion released?

The special will debut on HBO Max on Thursday 19th November, having been recorded in September.

Who will appear in the French Prince of Bel-Air reunion?

According to Deadline, the sitcom's star Will Smith will be appearing in the one-off special, alongside the Banks family members – Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Aunt Viv) – and of course Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey the Butler) and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Sadly, the late James Avery, who played the much-loved Uncle Phil, died in 2013 and so will be the one cast member missing from the reunion.

How to watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion

US fans of the Banks family will be able to watch the reunion special with a subscription to HBO Max.

Can I watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion in the UK?

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK and there are no new updates as to whether the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion will air on a British channel.

Hopefully, the reunion will be arriving on Sky and NOW TV in the UK, as many HBO titles have landed on the two platforms for British viewers, from Game of Thrones to Lovecraft Country.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion trailer

You can take a sneak preview at the special by watching the trailer below, which shows Will Smith introducing the reunion before featuring clips of the cast members hugging as they reunite while the iconic theme song plays.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion will land on HBO Max later this year. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.