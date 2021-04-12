Meet the cast of Frank of Ireland

Brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson play irresponsible best friends in their brand new Dublin-set comedy Frank Of Ireland, produced by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, This Way Up).

Brian plays Frank Marron, an aspiring musician who struggles to land even unpaid funeral gigs, while Domhnall plays his best friend, the sensible Doofus. (You can read our Big RT Interview with Brian and Domhnall Gleeson here.)

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Frank of Ireland.

Brian Gleeson plays Frank Marron

Who is Frank Marron? A misanthropic, 30-something, struggling singer-songwriter, who still lives at home with his mum and remains convinced that the world owes him something.

Where have I seen Brian Gleeson before? He played Jimmy McCavern in Peaky Blinders, and the character Younger Brother in the Jennifer Lawrence film mother! (brother Domhnall played Oldest Son). He has also starred in Phantom Thread, The Bisexual (as Gabe), Taken Down, Rebellion, and the Sharon Horgan comedy series Catastrophe.

Domhnall Gleeson plays Doofus

Who is Doofus? Frank’s sweet-natured, pushover pal Doofus does his best to clean up the trail of destruction that Frank leaves in his wake.

Where have I seen Domhnall Gleeson before? The film star is known for playing the villainous General Hux in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, in addition to roles in the likes of About Time, Peter Rabbit, Ex Machina, Brooklyn, and as Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Sarah Greene plays Aine

Who is Aine? Frank’s ex-girlfriend.

Where have I seen Sarah Greene before? She recently played Lorraine, Connell’s single mother, in the BBC Three series Normal People. She also starred in Dublin Murders, Roadkill, Rosie, Ransom, Penny Dreadful (as Hecate Poole), Vikings, and Rebellion, among other projects.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor plays Peter-Brian

Who is Peter-Brian? Aine’s new, posh boyfriend.

Where have I seen Tom Vaughan-Lawlor before? He’s best known for playing villain Thanos’ right-hand man, the telekinetic Ebony Maw, in the Marvel film franchise (both in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). The actor has also starred in The Infiltrator, Peaky Blinders (as Byrne), The Secret Agent, and Dublin Murders (as Frank Mackey).

Pom Boyd plays Mary Marron

Who is Mary Marron? Mary is Frank’s mother and is more than a match for her layabout son. She does everything in her power to make him move out.

Where have I seen Pom Boyd before? Actress and director Pom Boyd has starred in Fate: The Winx Saga, Rosie, and the 1990s television adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Brendan Gleeson plays Liam

Who is Liam? A character linked to Frank who pops up near the end of the series.

Where have I seen Brendan Gleeson? Father of Brian and Domhnall Gleeson, the acting legend is perhaps best known internationally as Alastor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody in the Harry Potter film franchise. He’s also starred in the likes of Paddington 2 (as convict Knuckles McGinty), In Bruges (as Ken), Cold Mountain, Calvary, State of the Union, The Comey Rule (as Donald Trump), Braveheart, and Mission: Impossible II.

Ned Dennehy plays Caoimhín

Who is Caoimhín? Liam’s loyal friend.

Where have I seen Ned Dennehy before? Viewers might recognise him for his scene-stealing turn as the Duke of Hell Hastur in Good Omens. He’s also known for projects including Peaky Blinders (as Charlie Strong), Outlander (as antagonist Lionel Brown), Dublin Murders, Versailles, and Dickensian (as Ebenezer Scrooge).

Frank Of Ireland is coming to Channel 4 in the UK on 15th April at 10pm, and will be available on All4. The series is set to air on Amazon Prime Video from 16th April 2021 in the US, Canada, and Australia.

