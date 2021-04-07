Frank Of Ireland release date: Channel 4 comedy cast, trailer, and latest news

Actors and real-life brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson have co-created a brand new Irish comedy series, in which they star as best friends.

Advertisement

In Frank Of Ireland, Brian Gleeson plays Frank, described as “a misanthropic fantasist in arrested development” – aka. a man-child of the first degree.

Meanwhile his best friend, Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson), is a romantic and pushover who cleans up the mess left in Frank’s wake.

Read on for everything you need to know about Frank Of Ireland.

Frank Of Ireland release date

Frank Of Ireland is set to air on Amazon Prime Video from 16th April 2021 in the US, Canada, and Australia. The series is coming to Channel 4 in the UK on 15th April at 10pm.

All of the episodes will be available on All4 immediately afterwards, although the series will still be airing weekly on Channel 4.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to Radio Times terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Frank Of Ireland plot

Channel 4

Executive produced by Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan, the series is written by Brian and Domhnall Gleeson and Michael Moloney (Your Bad Self).

The series follows the exploits of struggling musician Frank, a 32-year-old still living at home with his mother, Mary (the local heartbreaker and accidental home wrecker).

Frank sees himself as a tortured artist, but the only gigs he’s getting are (unpaid) performances at funerals.

“Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, Frank of Ireland is the hilarious story of a man’s hapless search for respect, as he struggles to grow up and get his life together, and hopefully not burn everything to the ground in the process,” according to the official synopsis.

Frank Of Ireland cast

Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders, The Bisexual), stars as Frank Marron, while his brother Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) plays Doofus.

Other stars include Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders) as Frank’s ex-girlfriend Áine, and Pom Boyd (Rosie) as Mary.

Frank Of Ireland trailer

You can watch the Amazon Prime Video trailer for Frank Of Ireland here.

Advertisement

We will keep this page updated with all the latest Frank of Ireland news. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our dedicated Drama hub for all the latest news.