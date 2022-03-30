Derry Girls confirms start date for third and final season

Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and the 'wee English fella' James will all return in the 1990s-set Northern Irish comedy, following a Derry Girls season 3 trailer showing the girls and James all enjoying their final school days.

Channel 4 has confirmed that Derry Girls season 3 will begin airing from Tuesday 12th April , reuniting us with the whole gang for the third and final time.

The highly-anticipated final season has long been in the works, with delays due to the pandemic.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com interview that took place on Friday 22nd October 2021, Nicola Coughlan said she would be "in Belfast filming on Monday morning" for the third and final season of Derry Girls.

Of the third season, the Bridgerton star said: "I think it's a lot more of an epic scale this time. Lisa [McGee, the show's creator] knew she had huge ambitions with this one, [with] what she wanted to do.

"She's a genius. Like, there's not really any other word for her. She just – everything is so brilliantly balanced and nuanced and the characters, there's so much detail in every single character in those scripts."

Dylan Llewellyn as James, Louisa Harland as Orla, Saoirse Monica-Jackson as Erin, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle and Nicola Coughlan as Clare in Derry Girls

Speaking more recently at the Bridgerton press conference, Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix period drama) also revealed that her Derry Girls role as fan-favourite Clare had to be cut down for season 3 due to conflicting schedules.

She explained: "It was devastating to me because I wanted to be in all of this. But compromises had to be made.

"And you know, they had to cut down my role somewhat, which was hard. Really, really hard. But I think, you know, the fans of the show are going to be happy. I think it's a really nice sign-off for the show."

