Derry Girls to end after series 3: “For now this is it”

Sad news, Derry Girls fans: the show is coming to an end after its upcoming third season and, while it’s an announcement that’s sure to leave a lot of people feeling a tad bereft, creator Lisa McGee has explained on Twitter that this was always the plan, so at least the show will be bowing out on its own terms.

“The plan was always to say goodbye after three series,” Lisa said in her tweet. “Derry Girls is a coming of age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while the place around them, the place they call home, starts to change too and Northern Island enters a new and more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time. Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will forever be proud of everything it’s achieved.”

She went on to say, “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday but for now, this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

We are still waiting on a start date for the now final series of Derry Girls but with filming about to start we should see it towards the end of 2022.