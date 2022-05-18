Derry Girls finale clip sees hilarious row over joint birthday theme

Set a full year after the previous episode, this emotional send-off catches up with the gang as they prepare for their final year at Our Lady Immaculate College.

It's a time of change as a referendum on the Good Friday Agreement looms, although Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and Orla (Louisa Harland) are concerned the vote could take attention away from their much-anticipated joint birthday party.

That's not the only thing threatening the bash, either, as there's also a major blowout over what the theme of the event should be, with the two girls having wildly different ideas over which way to go.

Check out the clip from this week's Derry Girls grand finale below.

At one stage, fans of the acclaimed sitcom from Lisa McGee had thought that season 3 would consist of just six episodes, as was the count of the preceding two.

However, in a surprise announcement late last month, it was revealed that a double-length special would air following the official season 3 finale to bring the show to a definitive end.

That wasn't the only shock that McGee had in store for viewers, as many were sent reeling by the unexpected death featured in season 3's sixth episode, which the writer has said was inspired by a real-life event.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While it's undoubtedly sad to see this sitcom come to an end after such a celebrated run, fans can take solace in the follow-up projects that the Derry Girls cast will be moving on to.

Nicola Coughlan has been most talked-about of late, as it was revealed that Bridgerton's third season would focus on her character, while she has also been forced to deny rumours of a role in Doctor Who opposite Ncuti Gatwa.

Derry Girls concludes tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.