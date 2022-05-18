Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan denies Doctor Who companion rumours

Fans began speculating after the two were pictured together at this month's BAFTA TV Awards , which took place shortly after Gatwa was announced for the esteemed role.

Nicola Coughlan has dismissed rumours that she could play the companion to Ncuti Gatwa's 14th Doctor on Doctor Who .

The Sex Education star shared the photo on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "A pair of dolls," with emoji eyes next to Coughlan's name, which fans interpreted as a cryptic hint towards something.

Alas, Bridgerton and Derry Girls favourite Coughlan has insisted that she won't be joining Gatwa in the TARDIS, but did disclose to Variety that they are collaborating on another project.

“I am not going to be on Doctor Who,” she said at an event for Netflix’s Bridgerton over the weekend. “We are doing something together, but it’s not Doctor Who.”

The latest theory is that they could appear together in the upcoming Barbie live-action movie, starring The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie in the title role, as Gatwa is known to have a role in the project.

That would also add context to the actor referring to the two of them as "dolls" in his chosen caption.

Yasmin Finney has been cast as Rose in Doctor Who Yellow Belly

However, at the time of writing, there has been no confirmation of Coughlan's involvement in the Barbie film, so take this theory with a pinch of salt until further details emerge.

While it's unclear who will be Gatwa's permanent companion in the TARDIS, it was announced on Monday that Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney would be playing a character intriguingly named Rose in the upcoming 60th anniversary special.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

