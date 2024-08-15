"She's been let down a lot in life, so she's got this spiky, slightly sarcastic defence up," Wood said of her character (via Radio Times magazine).

"She's hyper independent and kind of a lone wolf. It's always conveyed in TV shows that every young person has a big friendship group, or they have a best friend. I don't think a lot of people have that. Gemma certainly doesn't – which is why she is pushed to accept help from her dad, Malcolm. She then gets to know her father as a person."

Wood went on to say that given Morrissey's association with "gritty drama", she's "excited" for viewers to see him "being so funny".

More like this

"I had to do some of my lines with my back turned to him, because as soon as we looked at each other, we burst into laughter," she added.

The show is set in Stockport, a town in Greater Manchester, but where did the cast and crew pitch up?

Read on for a full rundown of the Daddy Issues filming locations.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where was Daddy Issues filmed?

Aimee Lou Wood as Gemma. Fudge Park Productions/James Stack

The BBC comedy was also filmed in Stockport, which is about six miles from Manchester city centre, and where Wood herself was born and raised.

The actor told Radio Times magazine that heading back to where it all began for this particular job "felt a bit like a homecoming".

"There was a lot of, 'Oh, your auntie said you were filming here!'" she added. "It's quite fun being a Stockport talking point."

But filming in her hometown was also a "weird" experience for Wood.

"I'm usually the only northern actor when I do a job and my accent is a novelty, like, 'Oh, how cute.' But for Daddy Issues, I was surrounded by a northern crew," she said. "My friends in London said my accent has become so much stronger!"

Those familiar with Stockport will recognise the Market Place and Underbanks, which make up the Old Town, and are where locations including the hair salon and the cafe where Gemma first meets Xander (Rhode Island Coffee in real life) are located.

Stockport is a popular choice of filming destination, with the likes of Peaky Blinders, BBC drama Sherwood, ITV's After the Flood and Harlan Coben Netflix series The Stranger and Stay Close also filmed there, to name just a few.

Daddy Issues will air on BBC Three at 9pm on Thursday 15th August, and on BBC One at 9.30pm on Friday 16th August It will also be available to stream on iPlayer from 15th August.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.