As Sharon Horgan tells us, "We had a sense that it could have legs for more, plus I kept having ideas for what could happen." The rest of the cast agreed and signed up straightaway for the sequel.

In this week's Radio Times, we ask all five stars of the show about what makes Bad Sisters so special, but for Eve Hewson it's simple - "Sharon can capture a woman in distress and make her a heroine, and also have this charm to her and comedic, all wrapped up in one."

A thrilling and funny drama written by a woman with five female leads is something to be celebrated. For more of that, read our interview with Rebecca Hall on her own return to TV in The Listeners, which is also directed by a woman, Janicza Bravo. Sisters really are doing it for themselves, and long may that continue.

