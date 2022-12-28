Over five days, we're revealing our top picks as selected by our editorial team. Today (28th December), we continue with 30-21 – featuring spies, gangsters, and an epic guitar solo.

Be sure to join us again tomorrow and throughout the week as we disclose our full list, including the show that's landed this year's much-coveted no. 1 spot.

30. The Boys

Amazon Studios

Available on Prime Video

From the moment an Ant-Man style supe exploded out of a man’s *ahem*, it was clear this was going to be a big year for The Boys. The show had upped the action, the vulgarity, the gruesome deaths and the searing satire. The Boys has never been about subtlety, but by leaning into its unique brand of indulgent mayhem, this season became easily the best so far.

Roaringly funny and with engaging character arcs for all its main players, season 3 also delivered an all-timer of an episode with Herogasm, a storyline which just shouldn’t have worked on screen but which was grounded in character development and emotional stakes.

Amongst the stellar cast, Chace Crawford’s The Deep became a new comedic MVP and Antony Starr shone brighter than ever as the delightfully heinous Homelander. Following that chilling final scene, fans appetites are whetted for a fourth outing that is truly… diabolical. – James Hibbs, Drama Writer

29. Neighbours

Channel 5/Fremantle

In July 2022, we said (what we thought was a) goodbye to Neighbours after an astonishing 37 years. The Australian soap was brought to an end after failing to be recommissioned by Channel 5, prompting an unprecedented outpouring of love for the continuing drama.

With the stage set, Neighbours announced a bunch of returning characters, including none other than Guy Pearce as Mike and Margot Robbie as Donna alongside Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan. More than just stunt returns (for the most part), Neighbours served up a satisfying ending which actually tied up a few loose ends and even reunited Mike and Plain Jane after decades. Not only that, but the longest running members of the cast served up arguably their best ever performances, with Jackie Woodburne in particular delivering a tear-jerker of a monologue.

Perhaps the best news of all, though, is that Neighbours was saved by Amazon Freevee off the back of the sheer outpouring of love and is returning in 2023. Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to belt out that iconic theme song all over again. – Helen Daly, Associate Editor

28. Heartstopper

Netflix

Available on Netflix

No other show has warmed the heart this year quite like Netflix’s secondary school romance Heartstopper. Based on the graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper tells the sweet love story of popular school rugby player Nick (Kit Connor) and thoughtful pupil Charlie (Joe Locke), as they both figure out their identity while moving through the most tumultuous years of their lives.

Of course, much of this is par for the course for a teen drama, but to have such an eclectic mix of LGBTQ+ characters depicted in a British school feels so fresh and so inclusive, but is always depicted with honesty and spirit. Showing off such capable young talents as Connor and Locke themselves and co-star Yasmin Finney, it's little wonder that the show has won such a loyal and supportive fanbase – the second season cannot come fast enough. – Lewis Knight, Trends Editor (SEO)

27. Stranger Things

Netflix © 2022

Available on Netflix

You may have been forgiven following a slightly underwhelming third season of Stranger Things for not being as excited for the fourth outing of Netflix’s flagship series. However, those who’ve stuck by Eleven and the Hawkins gang were well rewarded for their patience, with not just the best season of Stranger Things, but one of the most ambitious, smart and gripping blockbuster events of the year.

The stakes had never felt higher for the residents of Hawkins town, with the evil Vecna cruelly snatching vulnerable residents and feeding off their fear. Enter fragile Max (Sadie Sink). Sink’s performance throughout was outstanding, offering a delicate nuance to a teenager going through a quite terrible time with her mental health, while also fighting for her life. In an already stand-out cast, Sink shone brighter than all.

What’s perhaps more impressive is just how much of a worldwide impact season 4 had, gaining more than critical acclaim - social media virality. Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill was propelled to the top of the charts with young viewers discovering the '80s icon for the first time. Metallica enjoyed a new found popularity thanks to unexpected heartthrob Eddie Munson’s love of the band. In a world where it’s hard to keep shows fresh and vibrant, the fact that Stranger Things is bigger and better than ever can only be a good thing for the future of TV. – Helen Daly, Associate Editor

26. Slow Horses

Apple

Available on Apple TV+

2022 was a strong year for Apple TV+ but amongst a packed roster of quality programming from the streamer, Slow Horses stood out as one of the most distinctive and addictive new series to debut this year.

Adapted from the book series by Mick Herron, Slow Horses saw its slovenly and cynical protagonist Jackson Lamb brought vividly to life by Oscar winner Gary Oldman. Lamb leads a team of disgraced MI5 agents looking to redeem themselves, amongst them the brilliant but impulsive River Cartwright (Jack Lowden, ensuring his name should absolutely be in the running for the next 007 with an energetic, charismatic performance), with the two seasons released this year – shot back-to-back, allowing for the show's rapid return – seeing them go up against both external threats and internal mistrust.

A gorgeously grubby, no-frills portrayal of espionage, Slow Horses feels like a natural successor to the BBC's Spooks – like that show at its peak, this rookie series can deliver explosive action, but is buoyed by flawed characters portrayed by an exemplary cast. – Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor

25. The Traitors

BBC

Available on Sky and BBC iPlayer

With the realm of reality TV becoming increasingly overpopulated, a brand new show needs an extraordinarily fresh and addictive format to compete with the likes of Love Island, Love Is Blind and all the other programmes with "love" in the title. While playing wink murder in a Scottish castle doesn’t sound like a concept that could be a reality contender, The Traitors quickly became a word-of-mouth TV triumph.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, who shuns her Strictly persona to become a glam grim reaper in fingerless gloves, The Traitors sees 22 contestants enter Ardross Castle with the hopes of finding the saboteurs among them before they’re murdered (AKA eliminated) by the undercover double-crossers. This cat-and-mouse chase unsurprisingly descends into a Lord of the Flies situation thanks to the literal cloak and metaphorical dagger antics that play out – making The Traitors a mesmerising, moreish watch and arguably the best reality competition of the year. – Lauren Morris, Entertainment and Factual Writer

24. Black Bird

Apple

Available on Apple TV+

In the booming world of true crime dramas, it can often be hard for a series to cut through the noise. Black Bird, though, stood out from the crowd – not only exploring a chilling real-life case of deception, it’s also a magnificent feat of slow and brilliantly sustained tension.

Taron Egerton stars as high-flying drug dealer Jimmy Keene who faces a decade-long prison sentence. Even there, he remains the smooth-talking, popular inmate, but when the FBI approaches him with the chance of freedom, it’s an offer that’s too good to miss. The catch? Keene must befriend serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) and elicit a confession from him.

Not only are both lead actors superb in this, but the Apple TV+ drama also explores our perception of seemingly "harmless" characters, masculine ideals and morality in a haunting way that shouldn’t be missed. – Morgan Cormack, Drama Writer

23. Hacks

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

Available on Prime Video

The on-screen chemistry between Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder is Hacks’ secret sauce.

The premise is nothing new: Smart plays a legendary comedian, Einbinder a down-on-her-luck comedy writer and opposites attract while the pair also learn that they have more in common than they initially thought. In the hands of lesser performers, the writing could have fallen flat, but there’s a magnetism to their dynamic that keeps you pressing play, and not even because you’re especially curious about how the latest complication will resolve itself, but simply because you enjoy their combined company.

In a year which served up its fair share of anxiety-inducing telly, there was never a better time for Hacks. – Abby Robinson, Drama Editor

22. The Staircase

HBO Max

Available on Sky and NOW

The biggest question surrounding The Staircase when it debuted earlier this year was – why bother? The real-life case of Michael Peterson, convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen, had been chronicled so powerfully – and so exhaustively – by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's superb documentary series that it really felt like there was little point in revisiting it.

Happily, this HBO Max series – which, like de Lestrade's project, goes by the name The Staircase after the site of Kathleen's death – proved us all wrong. Packed with powerful performances, this eight-part series was arguably an even more personal examination of grief, mistrust and the US legal system than its predecessor. Did it sometimes stray from the truth in its dramatising of events? That accusation has certainly been levelled at the series – but again, exploring avenues that the documentary didn't is what made this version of The Staircase feel so vital and essential.

Unflinching and intimate, with a stellar central turn from Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, The Staircase brought a fresh perspective to a story we thought we knew inside and out. – Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor

21. Peaky Blinders

BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

Available on Sky, BBC iPlayer and Netflix

By order of the Peaky Blinders, the BBC’s hugely popular series drew to an end - but not without a bang. Time was running out for Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) and his family, as it looked like the threat in America in his cousin Michael Gray, plus the growing danger of Oswald Mosely and his heinous views in the UK, and his devastating cancer diagnosis, would be just enough to finish him off.

The final season would also be the first without Helen McCrory, who sadly died during the production, and Steven Knight had the unenviable task of paying tribute not just to the iconic Aunt Polly, but the titan of the entertainment industry herself. Needless to say, Knight’s touching tribute completely nailed the entire sentiment of anyone who’s ever loved McCrory and her work, showing the impact she had across the series, not just in one scene.

The eventual conclusion was stunning. The increased pace of the series resulted in a breathless and thrilling ride, with Tommy’s final moments on the BBC playing out with intrigue, suspense, and leaving just enough questions to keep us more than excited for the highly-anticipated movie. – Helen Daly, Associate Editor

