How to use AirPods, AirPods Pro and Max with Apple TV

In the days of many of us now working from home, the living room could well be turned into an office and the person working may not take too kindly to you watching something like Greyhound, a loud and epic war movie while they are trying to concentrate.

If you are in that situation when you try to watch something on your Apple TV and you have AirPods, then the good news is that they will also work with your television so you can experience the noise of the battle without winding somebody else up in the process.

But how do you set up the AirPods to work with your Apple TV? Here’s what you need to know.

How to make your AirPods work with Apple TV

Pop the AirPods into the case and keep the lid open

Press the small white pairing button on the back until you see the service light start to flash

Now head to settings on your Apple TV

Click remotes and devices

Now press “Bluetooth”.

You will now see a list of devices that can be chosen, so select your AirPods.

And that’s it, you’re done. Now choose whatever it is you want to watch and sit back and enjoy – while not disturbing anybody else in the house as you do it. This way also works if you own a set of AirPods Pro too.

How to make you AirPods Max work with Apple TV

Get your Siri remote and hold down the TV button until the control centre opens.

The middle icon on the bottom row will be the AirPlay icon – select that.

Under headphones, you should see your AirPods Max appear.

Select them and that’s it, your headphones will be paired and ready to go!

All you need to do now is to choose from all the shows and movies on Apple TV+, sit back and enjoy!

If you don’t have it and want to try it out, take a look at our guide for how to get the Apple TV+ app on your TV or device.

