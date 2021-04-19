AirPods 3 release date: will we see these earbuds at the Apple Event?

To see the huge impact of Apple’s Airpods, you only need to take a walk down the street: everywhere you look, you’ll likely see people with these slim, white earbuds in their ears. (Which might be third-party lookalikes – but they do say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.) Apple’s first set of AirPods were released back in 2016, which were then followed by the Airpods 2 in 2019.

Advertisement

As you can read in our in-depth Apple Airpods review, though these iconic little devices aren’t without their flaws, our experts loved their comfortable fit, along with the highly smooth and intuitive connection that they offer – unsurprisingly – for iOS users. That’s why we’re very excited to see what developments and upgrades will be in store for what we’re calling the Airpods 3 – although that’s not the official name.

Apple is hosting an event on Tuesday 20th April at 6pm GMT called Spring Loaded, which promises to unveil a roster of the company’s upcoming products. Will the Airpods 3 be included in the line-up? At this point, we’re not sure, but we’ll be reporting on the event live, so you can head over to our Apple Spring Loaded event for rolling coverage.

Read on for all we know about Apple’s Airpods 3 so far, from price to specs.

AirPods 3 release date

Although a fixed release date hasn’t yet been disclosed, our money is on the Airpods 3 being a major talking point during Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event on 20th April at 6pm GMT. It’s not impossible that they’ll be released soon after – but a leaked investor’s note has been doing the rounds on the World Wide Web that stated AirPods 3 production wouldn’t start until the third quarter of the year.

If that’s the case, we have a hunch these earbuds will be released in tandem with the latest iPhone – after all, both devices are a natural fit for each other. To find out more about Apple’s next flagship handset, head to our iPhone 13 release date article.

AirPods 3 price

Again, Apple has yet to say anything definitive about the pricing of the newest AirPods. So let’s look at how much their predecessors cost. Upon their release, the Airpods 2 cost £199 with a wireless charging case and £159 with a wired charging case.

We have a hunch that the Airpods 3 won’t offer the two separate options – Apple instead will only put out the wireless case option this time. One thing we feel very confident about, though, is that the latest Airpods won’t cost anywhere near that of the Airpods Pro, which boast noise-cancelling tech but come with the eyewatering RRP of £249 (although you’ll find them currently on offer at Amazon).

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

AirPods 3 specs: what to expect

In March 2021, an Apple leaks Twitter account published an image of what certainly could be the Airpods 3. But as the whole world should know by now, it’s not a good idea to believe everything you see or read on the Internet. But if these are indeed the latest earbuds from Apple, we can see that they don’t make use of the silicon eartips that were incorporated into the Airpods Pro.

In a similar vein, Gizmo China released an image that appears to be a 3D rendering of the Airpods 3, which suggest much the same. So if we were pushed to make a prediction, it’s this: we’re doubtful that the Airpods 3 will incorporate the ANC tech that defined the Airpods Pro.

This is a shame: of course, we’d love to see the new Airpods sport some noise-cancelling tech – but it feels like a long shot, given the substantial price difference that puts the Airpods Pro in a class of their own. ANC earbuds are not something that everybody needs (or are prepared to pay for), so it seems likely that Apple will continue to offer two classes of earbuds with its next releases.

We suspect there’ll be other internal upgrades, though, in the form of a new internal processor. The Airpods 2 featured the H1 chip that was a marked upgrade on the W1 of the first set. That was two years ago, and Apple has had plenty of time two develop a processor which will ultimately offer a far smoother performance – well, for iOS users at least.

Solid info is thin right now, but we’re keeping an ear to the ground and will continue to update this page when more details about the Airpods 3 come in.

Advertisement

Don’t miss our live coverage of the Apple Spring Loaded event to find out more about what the brand has in store for 2021.