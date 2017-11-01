How to change the subtitles and audio language on Netflix – for all devices

Netflix has plenty of foreign language shows to choose from – including Lupin part 2, which has just recently launched on the platform.

Advertisement

But you don’t need to watch a dodgy English-language dub – you can easily activate subtitles and change them to suit, whether that’s font size or the language.

We’ll break down how to use Netflix‘s subtitle options as well as your devices – which will override Netflix’s. So whether you use Roku or a Fire Stick we’ll have the advice you need.

Netflix accounts can default to the English language version instead of the original audio with subtitles. If you want subtitles instead that’s easy to fix. Here’s how to change the subtitle settings in Netflix and watch all your favourite foreign language shows as they were intended.

How to change the subtitles in Netflix

It’s really easy. Whatever device you’re using, look for the dialogue icon in the playbar at the bottom of the screen.

Tap or click the button to bring up the list of options. For Dark for example you want to switch the language to German and the subtitles to English (that’s if you’re an English speaker wanting to watch in Dark’s original German obviously). If it’s Lupin, that’s French language and subtitles English.

You can also turn on the ‘closed captioning’ (CC) mode if you need more than just dialogue in the subtitles. And, as you can see, there are plenty other languages to choose from.

You can also change your preferred language in your account settings, and tweak how subtitles display in the subtitle appearance section.

Some settings menus may vary depending on device.

How to manage subtitles on a Fire Stick

If you have a Fire TV remote then you can also set your subtitles on and off using the stick rather than Netflix.

Head to the description page for the show, and you’ll see Audio & Subtitles OR when you’re playing Netflix press the down button on your remote and highlight Audio & Subtitles. On the remote click Select to open the menu. Now you can choose your settings and choose to switch the subtitles on or off and/or choose the language. That’s it done.

How to manage Netflix subtitles on Roku

You essentially follow the same method as the Fire Stick on Roku devices. To change the basic options do this within the Roku Netflix app, but to access more options do this within the Netflix account on a web browser.

When playing something on Netflix press your up button on the Roku remote and choose Audio & Subtitles in the top left corner. Choose your audio and subtitles language.

How to manage Netflix subtitles on an Android or iPhone

Again the same process as Roku or a Fire Stick. For Android or iOS you can play something on Netflix and change the settings then. The difference is you cannot do this from a title’s description page like on Roku or Fire Stick.

Open Netflix on your Android phone or iOS app and choose the show. When it’s playing, tap then select Audio & subtitles. Choose the subtitle language and audio language then click apply.

How to manage Netflix subtitles on a PC or Mac

If you’re choosing to change your settings on your Mac or PC you have to make the changes when in the web browser.

Launch your Netflix app in the browser. Play something and hover over the screen as it plays then click the dialog icon. Choose your subtitle language and audio.

How to manage Netflix subtitles on a Smart TV

This is the same process too even with different Smart TVs.

Launch Netflix on your Smart TV. Select your episode or movie – head to the options panel and choose Audio & Subtitles option. Choose your subtitle option then head back to the options panel.

If you have a newer Smart TV you can actually change Netflix subtitles even when the show or movie is playing.

Launch the Netflix app. Play the episode or movie. Press Up on the remote – select the Dialog icon. Make your subtitle selection and then hit back to leave the menu.

How to change the subtitle language

Got to Netflix website and log in. Select the profile. Click on the dropdown menu, that’s the right-corner where you’ll see your profile thumbnail. Scroll down the list and click Profile & Parental Controls. Scroll down again and click Language. Choose your preferred language. That’s it, now that’s chosen for everything.

Why do subtitles keeping coming back?

If you’re now ready to remove the subtitles, tried and they’re still not disappearing then it could be for a variety of reasons. Older Smart TVs sometimes have these issues. You can go on another device and remove them if this is the case.

If you’ve used them on the kids section those changes also don’t carry across to the adult profiles so you have to reset subtitles.

How do I change to the text size?

If your subtitle text is too small we can adjust that too. You have to go into account settings for this one.

Log in to your account Click your settings by clicking the thumbnail icon and dropdown menu. Click Account. Scroll to Profile and Parental Controls – click the arrow next to this.

Your Netflix explained guides

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.