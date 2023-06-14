In 2022, Sky released Sky Stream , a device that contains all of its film, TV and sporting content in one handy package.

With TV shows and entertainment becoming increasingly scattered across dozens, if not hundreds, of pay-to-use streaming services, there’s never been a greater need for all your favourite apps to be in one place. Enter: Sky.

While previously the Sky Q boxes needed a satellite dish to connect, Sky Stream can bring all of Sky’s exclusive channels and entertainment to your TV with a simple Wi-Fi connection.

The Sky Stream pucks are small and easy to connect to your TV, after which you can enjoy over 150 channels from Freeview and Sky Entertainment to Netflix. In short, TV simplified.

But that’s not all. Sky is also currently running a deal where you can get one Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £23 a month. This is an 18-month contract, with a £0 set-up fee, which means you'll be paying a total of £414 for all the TV and movie content you could possibly need, from The Last of Us to Gilmore Girls.

For a closer look at the benefits of Sky Stream, as well as how to set one up in your home, the RadioTimes.com team has put together this useful guide. We’ve also included a look at the differences between Sky Stream and Sky Glass, as well as the best deals on Sky Stream right now.

Speaking of deals, did you know Sky also has a saving on its Sky Glass Smart TVs? If you buy a Sky Glass TV today, you’ll get three months of Sky TV and Netflix for free. The smallest Sky Glass TV (43’’) starts at £14 a month with a £10 up-front fee, so grab one before June 15th and you’ll be paying just £52 for three months of great content. After that, it’s the usual £26 a month.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Sky Stream.

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £23 a month

Jump to:

What channels are on Sky Stream?

Sky Stream can give you access to the 150+ TV channels currently available on Sky Entertainment. This means you’ll be able to watch Freeview as well as Sky’s exclusive channels, like Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy and Sky Documentaries.

So, if you fancy watching anything from the dramatic nature series Predators to the latest comedy Funny Woman, Sky has got you covered. Plus, with the Sky Stream deal you can also watch Netflix, so you won’t have to worry about missing out on that latest season of Queer Eye or the newly released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

More like this

For an additional £20 a month, Sky Stream also has access to an incredible range of sport. With nine channels currently available, including Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Premier League, you can spend your weekends travelling from the Masters in the US to the Monaco Grand Prix with the simple press of a button (or voice command!). You can also add Sky Cinema for £11 a month and Sky Kids for £6 a month.

What’s the difference between Sky Stream and Sky Glass?

While both Sky Stream and Sky Glass offer you the same access to Sky’s exclusive channels, movies and more, the two are very different in terms of hardware.

The Sky Glass is Sky’s version of the smart TV, with all the entertainment packages and streaming services – plus a soundbar – already built into one sleek television screen.

Sky Stream, however, puts all of that into a small box that can fit into the palm of your hand. This is the Sky Stream puck, which you will then need to plug into a TV you already own to get access to all of Sky TV’s amazing content.

For a more in-depth look at the differences between these two devices, be sure to check out our guide to Sky Glass vs Sky Stream: which is right for you?

How to set up Sky Stream

Sky Stream is incredibly easy to set up, with your puck pretty much ready to go as soon as you take it out of the box.

All you have to do is plug it into the power supply, connect it to the HDMI port on your TV (which can usually be found around the back or on the side), and then follow the steps on the TV to connect your device to Wi-Fi. Then, voila! All the sports, bingeable series and latest movies you could possibly want are at your fingertips.

How many Sky Stream pucks can you have?

You can currently have up to six pucks on your Sky account, with one puck acting as the primary device – this will be the first one you activate.

However, to watch Sky Stream on multiple TVs at the same time, you’ll need to upgrade your set-up with the Whole Home subscription. This lets you watch TV at the same time on up to six Sky Stream devices or up to three Sky Glass TVs for an additional £12 a month.

Right now, Sky is running an offer where your first Whole Home Sky Stream puck comes with no set-up fee. After that, you’ll need to pay a £39.95 set-up fee for every additional puck.

How to buy Sky Stream in the UK

How can you buy Sky Stream? Simply head over to the Sky website and click ‘Get Sky Stream’ on the landing page. Or you can find ‘TV’ on the top bar and select ‘Stream’.

From there, you’ll be given the option of adding extra TV packages or Sky Stream pucks to your set-up (plus the chance to include Sky Broadband), all before completing your purchase.

Best Sky Stream deals on offer right now

As we’ve said, Sky’s best deal right now is £23 a month for Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix. This deal includes a £0 set-up fee and will last for 18 months.

You can also upgrade to the Whole Home subscription, which will cost you an extra £12 and will get you your first extra Sky Stream Puck with no set-up fee. Or, you can upgrade your Sky Stream package to include Sky Sports, which has currently been reduced from an extra £25 a month to £20.

Plus, for just £39 a month you can get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix with Sky's Superfast 35 broadband or Sky’s Superfast broadband. The Superfast 35 broadband has a download speed of 36Mb/s plus Sky Pay As You Talk included. The Superfast broadband has 59Mb/s average download speed and you can now get the first month for just £13 with a £0 setup fee.

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix with the Whole Home set-up for £38 per month

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix with Sky Sports for £46 per month

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix with Superfast broadband for £13 per month

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix with Superfast 35 broadband for £39 per month

