What is Amazon Warehouse?

Amazon Warehouse is a section of the website dedicated to Amazon items that have been returned. The products available include electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, as well as home and kitchen appliances.

These second-hand products go through rigorous quality checks to test their condition and functionality, and are given an overall grading: ‘Like New’, ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’, or ‘Acceptable’. Some have been extensively used, while others are simply ‘open-box’ (they’ve been opened by a previous buyer, then returned to Amazon who has inspected the item closely before repackaging). Other electronic items have been refurbished, which means their innards have been wiped and restored to factory settings.

Not happy with the product when it arrives? Don’t panic. Like all brand-new items, Warehouse products are covered by Amazon's returns policy.

Can I sell through Amazon Warehouse?

No, unfortunately. Amazon Warehouse isn’t to be confused with the Amazon Marketplace, a platform open to third-party merchants who sell on Amazon. In contrast, everything that comes out of Amazon Warehouse was originally sold by Amazon itself.

Best Amazon Warehouse deals at a glance:

Best Amazon Warehouse deals to buy in July 2023

Not every item in the Warehouse is included in this promotion, sadly - instead, you’ll need to scroll through this list to see what products are being deducted a further 20 per cent. It’s quite a selection, and means some of the items are discounted up to 50 per cent off their original RRP - you’ll find everything from shoes and bags to video games and computer accessories included.

Just remember, these are all second-hand items, and we can’t say for certain how many are available and how long they’ll stay in stock. So if you’re interested - make sure you scroll down to the 'new and used' section on the product page (under the normal buying button), and make sure you buy from Amazon Warehouse. The discount will automatically be activated when you head to the checkout. We've had a good look around and picked some of the very best products we've seen with Amazon Warehouse offers:

Save over £180 on Google Pixel 7 Android 5G Smartphone

What’s the deal? The Google Pixel 7 smartphone is available in its lemongrass colour at Amazon Warehouse for £414.96 - that’s almost £200 off the RRP.

Why we chose it: We don’t think you should miss this deal on the intelligently designed smartphone from Google Pixel, designed with Google Tensor G2 making it speedy, efficient and secure to use. Plus, it has a 6.3” QHD+ smooth display, wide-angle lens and 24-hour battery life, and one of the best cameras yet on Pixel.

Google Pixel 7 Unlocked Android 5G Smartphone | £599 £414.96 (save £184.04 or 31%) at Amazon Warehouse

Save 30% on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

What’s the deal? Snap up a 30 per cent discount on these Apple AirPods on Amazon Warehouse, £74.99 cheaper than their RRP.

Why we chose it: Apple are experts when it comes to technology. With these AirPods you can listen to your favourite playlists and podcasts on the move comfortably and hassle-free. They feature up to six hours of listening time with a single charge and have noise cancellation for when you need to focus.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) | £249 £174.01 (save 30% or £74.99) at Amazon Warehouse

Save over 50% on HP DeskJet 2720e All-in-One Colour Printer

What’s the deal? This HP printer is half the price of its RRP on Amazon Warehouse, costing just £33.90.

Why we chose it: There's nothing quite like a half price deal! A great all-rounder, this device will have you covered for printing, scanning and copying in colour. It’s easy to set up and can be used wirelessly using your smartphone or laptop.

HP DeskJet 2720e All-in-One Colour Printer | £64.99 £33.90 (save 52% or £31.09) at Amazon Warehouse

Save over £50 on Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

What’s the deal? Save over 30 per cent on the black model of the Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch on Amazon Warehouse.

Why we chose it: You can’t put a price on your health but when it’s £57.03 cheaper - that’s what we like to see. Track your speed, distance and time in your fitness workouts and daily movement with this smartwatch. It features a built-in GPS which allows you to leave your phone behind, as well as up to six days of battery life and a 24/7 heart rate monitor to keep on top of your health.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch | £169.99 £112.96 (save 33% or £57.03) at Amazon Warehouse

Save over 30% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB WiFi Android Tablet

What’s the deal? Spend £144.77 instead of £219 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB WiFi Android Tablet at Amazon Warehouse and save 34%.

Why we chose it: You can tap into everything you need on one device with this tablet from Samsung. Whether used for TV and films, gaming, or plugging into the news and sports, it will provide a clear display with its 10.5” screen and 32GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB WiFi Android Tablet | £219 £144.77 (save 34% or £74.23) at Amazon Warehouse

Save over 25% on Xbox Wireless Controller

What’s the deal? Save over 25% on this Xbox Wireless Controller in carbon black on Amazon Warehouse.

Why we chose it: We don’t think you can miss this deal of an Xbox controller for less than £40. Whether looking for a new one or needing a spare, this updated design is comfortable to hold and compatible with most headsets via its 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth.

Xbox Wireless Controller | £54.99 £39.32 (save 28% or £15.67) at Amazon Warehouse

Save 50% on Samsung Galaxy A51 (SIM-free)

What’s the deal? The Samsung Galaxy A51, in black, is available for £128.50 now at Amazon Warehouse - that’s 50 per cent off the original RRP.

Why we chose it: With a 50 per cent reduction in price, we think it’s time to up your phone game with the Samsung Galaxy. Featuring a lasting battery life, powerful 48MP rear camera and professional videoing options, it has everything you need. The screen is a wide 6.5” with super AMOLED technology for a super clear display.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (SIM-free) | £258 £128.50 (save 50% or £129.50) at Amazon Warehouse

Save 30% on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

What’s the deal? Save 30% on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones at Amazon Warehouse.

Why we chose it: On the market for headphones which block out external background noise and improve your listening quality at the same time? Sony’s smart noise-cancelling headphones are a great option, and at more than £75 cheaper than the usual RRP what’s not to like? Compatible with iOS and Android devices, they’ll give you up to 30 hours of listening time.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones | £249 £173.01 (save £75.99 or 30%) at Amazon Warehouse

Save over 30% on Nespresso CitiZ & Milk Coffee Machine by Magimix Black 11317

What’s the deal? You can get the Nespress CitiZ & Milk Coffee Machine for £208.95 now at Amazon Warehouse, which is a steal at over 30% less than the RRP.

Why we chose it: Nespresso are the pros when it comes to coffee machines and with this slick black model you can serve up your morning coffee like a barista. An intuitive design that heats up in just 25 seconds, this appliance is simple to use with two options for Espresso or Lungo coffees. It has a built-in Aeroccino3 system to create the frothiest milk for your caffeinated drink.

Nespresso CitiZ & Milk Coffee Machine by Magimix Black 11317 | £208.95 £141.75 (save £67.20 or 32%) at Amazon Warehouse

