The original cost of this bundle was £43 a month, which means you could be saving up to £72 (or 9%) over the course of the contract.

This bundle guarantees customers access to all of Sky’s unmissable and exclusive content. This includes its tailor-made channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries and Sky Comedy, plus additional channels like Eurosport and National Geographic.

Then there’s the addition of a Netflix subscription, which gives you all the latest series like Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once and the documentary American Nightmare. Normally, the standard with ads Netflix subscription will set you back £4.99 a month but with this bundle, you can get it included in the price.

Lastly, this bundle includes Sky’s Ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband which has speeds up to 25 times faster than standard fibre and is designed for seamless Ultra HD streaming. Plus, it can power up to 120 devices at the same time.

Sky is offering this reduced bundle for a limited-time only, so make sure you snap it up while you still can. To get it, all you need to do is head over to the Sky deals page and select ‘Get started'.

Get Sky TV, Netflix & Ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband for £43 £39 (save £4 or 9%) a month

Alternative Sky TV and broadband offers going on right now

Sky is constantly running deals across a range of their products, we even cover some of them in our best Sky sports offers and best Sky Glass offers page. Right now, they’re coming to the end of their January sale cycle so deals are looking a bit thin on the ground, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great savings to be found.

Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix from £14 a month

What’s the deal: We’re a big fan of this deal from Sky Glass, which gives you a brand-new smart TV, the Sky TV package and Netflix from just £14 a month. This price applies to the smallest size of Sky Glass TV, 43-inches, but will increase depending on which model you buy.

Why we chose it: If you’re in need of a new TV then the Sky Glass is a great option. It’s high-quality, intuitive, and comes with the added bonus of Sky TV and Netflix already paid for.

Get Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix from £14 a month

145Mb/s Ultrafast Broadband from £38 £29 a month

What’s the deal: Sky has lowered the cost of the 145Mb/s Ultrafast Broadband from £38 a month to £29 a month. Over an 18-month contract, this deal could save you up to £162 on broadband costs – that’s nearly a quarter off!

Why we chose it: Sky broadband is fast, reliable and now, cheaper than before, so what’s not to love?

Get 145Mb/s Ultrafast Broadband from £38 £29 (save £9 or 23%) a month

70GB of mobile data from £24 £15 a month

What’s the deal: Sky Mobile is offering customers a major saving on data. Right now, you can snap up 70GB of data for £15 a month (down from £24) or 100GB of data for £18 a month (down from £28).

Why we chose it: Whichever plan you choose saves you over 35 per cent on mobile data costs and these days that’s no small saving.

Get 70GB of mobile data from £24 £15 (save £9 or 37%) a month

Get 100GB of data for £28 £18 (save £10 or 35%) a month

