Right now, customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get a free Samsung Freestyle projector to go with it.

This projector has a usual RRP of £599, and can be used to turn any living room, garden or cosy space into a home cinema.

With a screen size from 30 to 100-inches, powerful 360-degree sound, and smart TV capabilities, this projector regularly features on our technology best lists, like the best budget projectors.

Meanwhile the Z Fold 6 has proved worth its salt, as its 15% thinner and 10g lighter than its predecessors, as well as having an impressive camera and advanced AI features.

This deal is available until the 22nd of August and if you've been waiting to get a new phone, we think it's more than worth it.

Get a free £599 Samsung Freestyle when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

For a closer look, here's our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date and our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 release date. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Ring release date.

How long does the Samsung Freestyle projector deal last?

This deal is valid from Wednesday 14th to Thursday 22nd August, which means you've got just over a week to mull it over.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the UK

This deal is available exclusively at the Samsung store. All you need to do is add the Z Fold 6 to your basket and the Freestyle will be automatically included.

Samsung is also currently offering a deal on the 1TB version of the Z Fold 6 which reduces the cost from £2,099 to £1,899 – the same cost as the 512GB model.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from £1,799 at Samsung

You can also find additional deals for the foldable from retailers such as John Lewis and Currys, who are offering discounts on delivery, free earbuds and more.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from £1,799 at John Lewis

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from £1,799 at Currys

For more of the best offers, check out our page on the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals, or check out the competition with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals.