The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in particular has a list of specs long enough to match its mighty name, with a 48MP camera, over 24 hours of battery life, and of course, the show-stopping Gemini AI.

With all this packed into one 160 mm-thick package, it's not surprising that the price is a sky-high £1,869.

Thankfully though, as we normally see with big tech releases, the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't come without it's freebies and handy savings. This time around there are a tonne of pre-order deals worthy of your attention, from 256GB of free storage to discounts on airtime and phone cases.

If we had to spotlight one deal, it would be a free Google Pixel Watch 2 GPS when you buy the phone from John Lewis, but be sure to check out the full list of deals below to see if anything takes your fancy.

For more information on the new releases, here's the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold UK release date and the Google Pixel 9 Pro UK release date.

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals at a glance

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-order deals available from UK retailers and networks today

Get £120 off when you pre-order

What's the deal: Right now, Google is running a special introductory price for the 9 Pro Fold which takes the RRP from £1,869 to £1,749. That saves you £120 or 6% on this fancy new foldable!

This offer ends on 6th September 2024.

Why we chose it: This is a no-brainer! Grab yourself a £120 saving while you can.

Get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 GPS 41mm when you pre-order

What's the deal: At John Lewis, you can get a Google Pixel Watch 2 GPS for absolutely free when you buy the new 9 Pro Fold. All you need to do is add both devices to your basket and use the code 'PIXELWATCH2' at checkout.

Why we chose it: One thing we love about Google is its seamless connectivity with other devices, like the Pixel Watch range and the Google Pixel Buds. So this is the perfect way to start your collection.

Get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 GPS 41mm when you pre-order at John Lewis

Double your storage for free when you pre-order

What's the deal: If you pre-order the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you can get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB. That's double the storage for no extra cost.

Why we chose it: With a camera quality like the 9 Pro Fold, you're going to want the higher-storage model, so make sure you get it for less.

Double your storage for free when you pre-order at Currys

Get up to £300 off via trade-in

What's the deal: You can now get up to £300 off the 9 Pro Fold if you trade in an eligible device.

This offer is available at several retailers such as John Lewis, Currys and Sky, and how much you get will depend on the age and quality of the phone you trade in, so make sure you check the T&C's first.

Why we chose it: Trade-ins are a brilliant scheme that saves you money on your new device, while also getting rid of your old one. No more cluttered drawers full of old phones for you!

Get up to £300 off via trade-in at John Lewis

Get up to £300 off via trade-in at Currys

Get up to £300 off via trade-in at Sky Mobile

Get up to 30% off selected Google Cases

What's the deal: Currys is offering up to 30% off select Google Pixel cases when you buy your new phone. Right now the official Google Pixel Fold cases cost £49.99, so you could be saving up to £15 on one.

All you need to do is add the phone and case to your basket and the discount will automatically apply.

Why we chose it: The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is just 160mm thick, so you're going to want to keep it safe with a new case.

Get up to 30% off selected Google Cases at Currys

Get 12 months Google One Premium 2TB plan and more free subscriptions

What's the deal: You can also get a number of subscriptions with the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, including 12 months Google One Premium – which offers exclusive Google Workspace features – six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium, all for absolutely free.

Why we chose it: These free subscription services are just the cherry on top of an already very delicious cake!

Get 12 months Google One Premium 2TB plan, six months FitBit Premium and three months YouTube premium at Currys

Get free named-day delivery

What's the deal: At John Lewis, you can get the new 9 Pro Fold with free named-day delivery from 4th September.

Why we chose it: This would normally cost £7.50, so it's worth snapping up.

Get free named-day delivery at John Lewis

Six months' half price or triple data with Sky Mobile

What's the deal: At Sky Mobile, there are a ton of discounted data plans available including six months of half price or triple data. Here are some of the data plans you can get:

50GB for £10/£20

45GB for £14

75GB for £16

Why we chose it: If you're looking for data plans to go with your new phone, this is well worth considering.

Six months half price or triple data with Sky Mobile

Save £576 on your airtime plan with Vodafone

What's the deal: Another worthy data plan comes from Vodafone. Right now you can save £576 on an 8GB Airtime Plan over 36 months. Offer ends 3rd September.

Why we chose it: This is a very generous saving from Vodafone and a great option if you need a whole new setup.

Save £576 on your airtime plan with Vodafone

Get a free Inclusive Extra from EE

What's the deal: When you order the phone with EE, you can get a payment plan that includes a free 'Inclusive Extra,' for instance, the All Rounder Plan for £36 a month. This can be anything from Netflix and TNT Sports to a Roam Abroad pass and Apple Music.

Why we chose it: With the EE plans, you get that extra little incentive to sign up, thanks to a brand-new streaming service or subscription.

Get free Netflix, TNT Sports or other Inclusive Extras from EE

