The tech giant is set to release a grand total of four new pixel devices at this year's meeting, which are the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

As you can guess from the name, the Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts a range of new specs and features, especially when it comes to the AI technology incorporated in the phone.

Customers can also expect new design features, as Google begins to pivot away from their signature rounder edges, opting for a sharper, sleeker design.

We've rounded up all the need-to-know details about Google's latest flagship smartphone, including the release date, price, design features and more.

Good news! The Google Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be available for pre-order from tomorrow (Wednesday 14th August) onwards, following the Made by Google event.

And it keeps getting better; the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for pre-order from tomorrow onwards as well.

Google Pixel 9 Pro design

Compared to its predecessors, the entire Pixel 9 range will boast a new and flatter edge design, more akin to the iPhone 15 than the rounded aesthetic of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models.

The model will also feature a redesign of the camera bar which will be a triple-lens array on a wide, pill-shaped island. This is in contrast to earlier Pixel models, where the camera bar spanned the full width of the back of the phone.

The pixel 9 Pro is predicted to come with a 6.3-inch display and be available in one of four colours: black, light grey, porcelain and pink, which should give you plenty of options.

Google Pixel 9 Pro specs and features

It's an exciting time for Google fans, as there are a range of projected brand-new capabilities exclusive to the Pixel 9 range.

Firstly, tech fans have been speculating that a new Tensor G4 chip will make its debut with this range, offering a performance boost over the G3 chip.

Google's Pixel 8 models were emphasised as being AI-first phones, and this is set to continue with their successors. The improved Tensor G4 chip, if included, will be put to good use improving the on-device AI performance, which is projected to be a key pillar for the Pixel 9 collection.

The new Tensor G4 chipset is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and a 4,558mAh battery.

Screen sizes are also predicted to undergo a bit of a change, moving to a 6.3 inch display and a 6.8 inch super actual display.

One of the most publicised details has been the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. While this may seem like a return to older times, the new fingerprint technology means that this feature will mean much faster phone unlocking in comparison to the current biometric facial recognition.

What is the Google Pixel 9 Pro camera like?

The new Google Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be a happy new addition to the realm of smartphones with high-quality cameras.

Tech experts are speculating that the phone will boast a 42MP front camera, accompanied by a 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto rear camera.

How to pre-order the Google Pixel 9 Pro in the UK

After its release today, you can pre-order the Google Pixel 9 Pro on the Google website.

And if you just can't wait until tomorrow, you can shop the Google Pixel 8 series at a number of UK retailers:

