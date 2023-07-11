There's also OLED (organic LED) and QLED (quantum dot LED) technology to choose from, Smart TVs and non-Smart TVs, and so on. But, if you've made it to our best TV deals guide, the RadioTimes.com team can safely assume you know what kind of TV you're after and you're trying to manage one thing: the price!

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals on offer in today’s UK sale

Get 30% off Panasonic 43-inch LED Smart TV

Panasonic Store via Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: The 43-inch Panasonic Smart TV currently has 30 per cent off its RRP, taking it from £429.99 to £299.

Why we chose it: The LED display technology television has 4K resolution, so no matter what you watch — whether it's sports, blockbuster movies, or your favourite series — the video quality will be crystal-clear. Plus, as it's a Smart TV, you can stream your favourite videos from online streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix as it supports the internet.

Buy Panasonic 43-inch LED Smart TV for £429.99 £299.99 (save £130 or 30%) at Amazon

Get 25% off Toshiba 32-inch 2K Smart TV

Toshiba Store via Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Save a quarter of the price on this 32-inch 2K Smart TV from Toshiba — taking the television from £189 to £141.55.

Why we chose it: At 32 inches, this Toshiba Smart TV is perfect if you're filling a space like your kitchen or bedroom. However, just because this TV is small doesn't mean it's not mighty: it combines the latest sound technology of Dolby Audio Processing with enhancements of DTS Virtual X, the HDR10 and HLG High Dynamic Range offers great contrast, brightness and colour palette, plus the Micro Dimming feature helps contrast, too.

Buy Toshiba 32-inch 2K Smart TV for £189 £141.55 (save £47.45 or 25%) at Amazon

Almost half price off this LG OLED C2 65-inch 4K Smart TV

LG Store via Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Originally priced at £2,699.99, this 48 per cent off deal takes this 65-inch Smart TV to £1,398, saving you a huge £1,301.99.

Why we chose it: It's not often that you see a saving this huge on a 4K Smart TV, so if it's an LG television you're after (and a big one at that), we recommend snapping up this deal during Prime Day.

The large, OLED display TV would make a great addition to your living room as it's internet supported, meaning you can watch your favourite shows and movies on streaming services such as Apple TV+ and Prime Video, has brilliant 4K quality viewing, and Dolby Vision IQ for true-to-life picture as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

Buy LG OLED C2 65-inch 4K Smart TV for £2,699.99 £1,398 (save £1,301.99 or 48%) at Amazon

£262 off Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV

Samsung Store via Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: This 4K 43-inch Smart TV from Samsung currently has 44 per cent off, taking it from £599 to £338, saving you £262 in the process — a great saving for this grey Tuesday afternoon, dare we say.

Why we chose it: This super sleek design will fit into any space effortlessly — you don't have to worry about bulky set-ups or a lot of cables — and the Dynamic Crystal Colour delivers a new level of UHD, allowing you to experience a billion (yes, a billion) shades of colour for a vivid picture. Plus, all of your favourite streaming services will be kept in one handy location, The Smart Hub, with this television.

Buy Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV for £599 £338 (save £262 or 44%) at Amazon

Over half price off the LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV

LG Store via Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: This 55-inch LG TV is the lowest price it's been in 30 days: now reduced from £2,399 to £1,159, you'll be saving a huge 52 per cent.

Why we chose it: The OLED display, 4K resolution TV comes equipped with Voice Assistant and is internet compatible so you can stream your favourite films and series. Plus, with a massive £1,240 off, we can't really turn our nose up at this Prime Day deal, can we?

Buy LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV for £2,399 £1,159 (save £1,240 or 52%) at Amazon

Get the LG OLED 48-inch 4K Smart TV for under £700

LG Store via Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: The LG 48-inch Smart TV is currently half price, taking it from £1,299.99 to £649 this Prime Day.

Why we chose it: Would you look at that? Another smashing deal from LG at Amazon! This 48-inch Smart TV is compatible with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as USB, Ethernet, and HDMI; it has a 60Hz refresh rate, and a stunning 4K resolution, so you'll be able to watch your chosen video in crystal-clear quality.

Buy LG OLED 48-inch 4K Smart TV for £1,299.99 £649 (save £649.99 or 50%) at Amazon

How to get a genuine Prime Day TV deal

With limited-time only deals, such as the offers you see during Amazon Prime Day, there can be some pressure to act fast. However, it's important that you're getting the best value for money, particularly when you're making a big purchase, like with a TV. So, the RadioTimes.com team have put together some top tips to consider when shopping for genuine TV deals.

Shop around. Although it might look like there's a phenomenal saving on Amazon, there could be an even bigger deal elsewhere. Other retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, Samsung, and AO, also have television offers which might just pip Amazon to the post.

Shop at reputable retailers. If a price looks too good to be true, it often is, and we're not in the business of getting scammed this Prime Day! Retailers such as Amazon are well-known and reliable, as are ones such as Argos, Very, and JD Williams. We'd recommend staying away from unfamiliar sites or private sellers suggested to you on social media.

Plus, Amazon sometimes flags if a product's price is the lowest it's been in 30 days, like with the LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV. If the online retailer promotes this, you can be pretty confident it's the biggest offer they've done in a while.

If you want to go a step further, there is a tool called CamelCamelCamel that allows you to search any URL and it will tell you the cheapest that price has ever been and when.

