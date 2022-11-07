It has some great savings across a variety of TVs, from Samsung to LG, helping you keep up to date with the latest tech and get a cinematic experience. Whether you’re streaming your favourite shows on Netflix and Disney Plus , or trying your hand at some gaming, read our guide to the best smart TVs to help choose which model is right for you.

We’re always looking for ways to save a bit of money, and Hughes is here to help you find a great deal. From the latest tech to all the products you need to make your home run smoothly, Hughes is offering some incredible deals right now.

Hughes's deals are changing all the time, with new deals coming available for Black Friday. Here are the best savings available right now.

Best Hughes deals right now

Get free headphones and a half-price soundbar with this smart TV deal

Hughes

If you’ve been looking for a new TV, this deal is unbelievable. You can make a great saving when purchasing the 55-inch or the 65-inch LG OLEDS6LA HD webOS smart TV, which you can now get for £50 off with the discount code LGOLEDCS6.

These TVs have Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision AI to enhance picture and sound quality, and the smart webOS platform means you have all your apps in one place, like Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. If it’s gaming you’re after, the Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz makes for a more fluid and realistic gaming experience.

While that’s a great saving in itself, that’s not all. When you buy one of these TVs, you’ll get a free set of LG limited edition England wireless earbuds, which would usually set you back £99.

These headphones include premium sound engineering for great audio quality, as well as high performance dual microphones for making calls, and feature the limited edition blue and red England design.

With one of these TVs, you also get a soundbar from Hughes at up to half price to make your viewing experience truly cinematic in your own home. Read our guide for the best soundbars in 2022 to help find the right one for your home.

To find these deals on the Hughes website, scroll towards the bottom of the page for the 55-inch or 65-inch TV. There is an option for 'Bundles' where you can add the earbuds and soundbar to your order. You will need to pick the bundle option to claim your free headphones.

Save up to £100 on LG's UQ75 range of TVs

Save up to £100 on LG’s UQ75 range with prices from £329. This range of TVs offers 4K ultra HD viewing and AI sound for an immersive experience. They also come in an array of sizes — 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch — to fit any room in your home.

You can access all your streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus too, as well as all your favourite games in one place thanks to LG’s game dashboard.

Save up to £170 on Samsung's LED Q80 TVs

Hughes has also got deals on the Samsung QLED Q80 TV range, with prices from £699.

Save up to £170 on this range of TVs which offer a variety of useful features, including wide viewing angles and brightness controls which allow you to get the best possible viewing experience, no matter where you are sitting or which room you’re in.

Get a free soundbar when you buy selected Samsung TVs

There's nothing more disappointing that sitting down in front of your new TV, popcorn at the ready, prepared to turn your living room into a cinema, only to find that the sound quality is patchy at best. Luckily, Hughes is here to make sure that doesn't happen by giving you a free soundbar with the purchase of selected Samsung TVs.

This range of Samsung TVs includes the 85-inch QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV. If there's any way to truly turn your home into a cinema, this is the way to do it. Not only does this TV have the screen size to make make you feel like you're at the movies, but the Quantum HDR picture quality means what you watch is truly brought to life.

The soundbar you'll be able to claim is the Samsung S50B, a compact all-in-one soundbar designed to compactly fit into the space and fill it with sound from anywhere in the room. Normally setting you back £279, this is a great chance to get the cinematic experience at home for a much lower cost.

Select your TV, then scroll down to find the 'Bundles' option where you can claim your free soundbar.

Save £225 on a Samsung Q symphony soundbar when you buy selected Samsung TVs

Hughes

If getting a Samsung TV with a free soundbar is the equivalent of ordering a delicious burger and it coming with chips, this deal is paying extra to have those chips made into triple-cooked parmesan-topped truffle fries.

If you've got your eye on one of the selected Samsung TVs but you already have a soundbar, you can upgrade it to a Q symphony soundbar for a true surround-sound experience and save £225.

In this deal, you have a choice of the Samsung Q-Symphony Q600B soundbar, the Samsung S800B Lifestyle soundbar, or the Samsung Q-Symphony Q800B soundbar.

These top of the range sound bars would normally cost between £499 and £699, and have subwoofers as well as features like Dolby Atmos sound and built-in Alexa.

Save £300 on the Sony 55-inch Bravia Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV

This TV is powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor HR, which is designed to mimic the way human brains think and respond to stimulus. Now that's smart!

It also includes Google Assistant, so you can say "OK Google" to activate the search engine and find anything from your favourite show to what time is the news on this evening.

As well as Freeview, you can have all your favourite streaming platforms in one place, and the YouView feature allows you to record and re-watch live TV.

Save £160 on the Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV

Boasting a sleek design and featuring wide viewing angle and automatic light adjustment to eliminate any light glare, this Samsung TV is a great option for viewing or gaming.

Down from £1,159 to only £999, buy now with Hughes to make the most of this saving.

Save £100 on the Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV

We all know TVs - and especially smart TVs - can be expensive. This offering from Samsung is an amazing budget option, made even better value with this deal dropping the price from £499 to just £399.

This TV boasts crystal clear colour with higher levels of contrast between brighter whites and deeper darks. The design means it is ultra-thin, with makes it a stylish addition to any room.

