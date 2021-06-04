Best tech deals for Father’s Day 2021 from £25

Pardon us if we’re perpetuating a stereotype, but dads always do seem to be difficult to buy for ahead of Father’s Day. But it’s not long now until the big day and, be honest, have you thought about what gift to get for your father yet?

Instead of the usual last-minute multi-pack of craft ales (purely as an example), you could dazzle your dad with a fantastic piece of tech instead. After a relatively quiet sales period, we’re now seeing price drops across a number of different product categories, including televisions, smart devices, tablets and wearables from two major retailers, Amazon and Currys.

The former is currently treating us to a teaser run of discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021. Unfortunately for Prime Members, Amazon’s annual sale is starting the day after Father’s Day. Currys, meanwhile, has treated us to a run of its so-called ‘Epic Deals’, which actually kicked off before the May Bank Holiday weekend.

So if you’re unsure what to buy your dad, why not take a look at our pick of the best Father’s Day deals below. We’ve picked out a selection of top-grade tech products that are currently on sale. Many of these have been tested and reviewed by our team of tech experts too.

For more detailed run-downs of the deals we’ve spotted this month, check out our best smart TV deals, best smartwatch deals, best Amazon Echo deals and best Amazon Fire Stick deals pages.

Best tech deals this Father’s Day

LG 43-inch NANO756PA 4K HDR TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa | £549 £429 from Currys (save £120 or 21%)

The delayed Euro 2020 (yes, it’s still going by that name) games are now a matter of days away, and if your dad’s a football fan, this 43-inch NanoCell set from LG will make an absolute blinder of a Father’s Day gift. The tournament will be underway by that point, and what better opportunity to upgrade to 4K? Especially one from LG’s much-lauded NanoCell range, which delivers super-optimised visuals (read our what is a NanoCell TV explainer to hear how this tech works).

You’ll also find the 50-inch and, wait for it, 75-inch sets also have offers on, with savings running as high as £200. Better still, this television is part of a Euro-related competition that Currys is running, which gives you a one-in-20 chance of winning back the money you’ve spent. Those are pretty good odds, we’d say.

Save up to 19% on the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 at Amazon

A cheaper option and, we’d argue, a sweeter one at that is to treat your dad to either of these two discounted devices from Amazon’s Echo Show range. Full disclaimer: both the Echo Show 5 and Show 8 are about to be succeeded by newer-generation models. But these are still both excellent screen-based smart devices, and it’s why they’re on sale right now.

Both the 5-inch and 8-inch Echo Shows incorporate HD visuals into the typical Echo experience, allowing you to stream content and also set up video calls. As you can read in our Echo Show 8 review, our experts called this the best smart screen device from Amazon. And our reviewer’s bugbear about the lack of YouTube compatibility? That’s since been rectified, luckily.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 | £289 £208 at Amazon (save 81% or 28%)

Although we haven’t yet reviewed the Galaxy Watch Active2, we’re willing to vouch for its reliability based on our great experiences with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. Between those flagship and budget-friendly wearables lies this mid-range wearable – or rather, a wearable that’s suddenly become a whole lot more mid-range thanks to an £81 price drop.

The Watch Active2 will do everything from track the steps you’ve run to the distance you’ve covered on your bike, and will keep track of metrics like heartrate and calories.

It’s also powered by Samsung’s fabulous Tizen OS, which our reviewers found offered a smooth and intuitive connection with their smartphones in the case of the Watch 3.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 | £25.98 £23 at Amazon (save £2.98 or 11%)

If you’re looking for a more affordable wearable than Samsung’s Active2 for your father, then it doesn’t come more affordable than Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5. While the price drop listed on Amazon doesn’t look like much, we can confirm that the RRP recently fell due to the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which is £39.59.

As you can read in our Xiaomi Band 6 review, that too is an excellent budget fitness tracker, which frankly offers far more in features and ease-of-use than the price tag suggests. Either way, both generations of the Band line will prove a reliable workout companion.

Amazon Fire HD 10 | £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon (save £55 or 31%)

With each successive generation, Amazon’s Fire range has gone from strength to strength, and this particular 10-inch model is no exception. “A flagship device without a flagship price” is the verdict our experts delivered in their Amazon Fire HD 10 review – although it’s since lost that status due to the release of the all-new Fire HD 10. That, of course, explains the £55 price drop. This Full HD tablet is set up for superb levels of streaming and browsing. If your dad’s an avid reader, this also doubles up as a Kindle e-reader – oh, and if you switch to Show mode, can also function much like an Echo Show.

Samsung 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 | £219 £179 at Currys (save £40 or 18%)

Here’s another great tablet discount, this time courtesy of Currys. While the prices of the top-tier S7 and S7 Plus are a little eye-watering, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 is a far more affordable affair. So much so, that we’ve named it “Best overall budget tablet” in our best Android tablet round-up. And now that it’s the right side of £200, it earns those stripes all the more.

The Tab A7 boasts a 10.4-inch Full HD screen that delivers excellent levels of streaming quality and does so with an impressive 10-hour battery life. In looks and build, it’s not that distinguishable from the flagship S7 either.

