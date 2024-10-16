For Standard subscription, prices will go from £7.99 to £8.99 a month and from £79.90 to £89.90 for the year.

Meanwhile Premium will increase from £10.99 to £12.99 and £109.90 to £120.90.

For existing customers, their subscription will automatically increase once their current subscription has run out. And for new customers, there's just 12 hours left to save 11% on a new annual subscription.

Here's everything you need to know about the new prices and how to save.

How much does Disney Plus cost now?

As of today (16th October) Disney Plus employs a three-tiered subscription plan: Standard with Ads, Standard and Premium.

The Standard with Ads plan is the lowest priced at £4.99 a month, and comes with the regular interruption of adverts.

Both Standard (£7.99 a month) and Premium (10.99 a month) come without adverts, and have additional perks around downloads and the number of devices you can stream on.

They also allow you to buy your plan annually rather than monthly.

Here's a breakdown of the prices:

Standard with Ads | £4.99 a month

Standard | £7.99 a month / £79.90 a year

Premium | £10.99 a month / £109.90 a year

With these prices, it's always worked out cheaper to pay annually instead of monthly for the Standard and Premium plans.

For instance £7.99 multiplied by 12 actually works out at £95.88, which is 16% more expensive than the yearly plan.

What are Disney Plus' new prices?

The Standard with Ads plan is the only tier staying at its original price – £4.99 – while the Standard and Premium plans will both increase by at least 12%.

Here's a look at the new prices:

Standard with Ads | £4.99 a month

Standard | £8.99 a month / £89.90 a year

Premium | £12.99 a month / £129.90 a year

Despite the increase, paying annually is still 16% cheaper than paying monthly.

When do Disney Plus prices go up?

The Disney Plus prices increase from Thursday 17th October, so you've got less than 24 hours to save.

How to sign up to Disney Plus in the UK

Simply head over to Disney Plus and pick your plan to sign up. For more ways to save, check out the best Disney Plus offers this month.

