If you simply can't wait any longer to snap up some deals, then you're in luck. Currys have already been offering Black Friday discounts on a range of products before the hallowed day has even arrived.

They have also announced their Green Friday sale, offering shoppers reduced prices on 140 products designed to lower energy usage and bills. With energy efficiency becoming more of a hot topic due to the cost of living crisis, there's never been a better time to pick up some energy-savvy home products for a reduced price.

Read on for our ultimate guide to the Black Friday at Currys sale, as well as a roundup of some of the top deals on the site. Happy saving!

Shop the Black Friday sale at Currys

What is the Currys Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with many companies (including Currys) offering huge discounts on a range of products on the last Friday of November- that's the 24th November this year.

Black Friday more often than not blends seamlessly into Cyber Monday, which sees companies offering heavily discounted tech products on the final Monday of November, which will be 27th November this year.

The official day of Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but Currys are staying ahead of the curve by offering their discounts right at the start of November. You can expect even more deals to pop up all throughout the weeks leading up to 24th November.

When did the Currys Black Friday 2023 sale start?

The Currys Black Friday sale began on Tuesday 1st November. The sale can be expected to continue the whole way through November, right up until Black Friday on 24th November and Cyber Monday on 27th November.

Best Currys Black Friday deals on offer today

HISENSE 65A6KTUK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa

Currys Currys

All the signs are pointing to TVs being at the top of everyone's Black Friday wishlist. You won't find a better saving than on this HISENSE Smart TV, currently being sold with a 44% discount. This TV offers a 4K Ultra HD display with colour precision and AI Picture Optimisation technology, all of which combine to give a viewing experience like no other.

There are also a range of features perfect for those who want to stream or game, as well as the ability to use your Google assistant and Alexa. With a discount of £350, it would be rude not to.

Buy HISENSE 65A6KTUK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa for £799 £449 (save £350 or 44%) at Currys

MOTOROLA Razr 40 Ultra - 256 GB, Glacier blue

Currys Currys

We all know that buying a new phone is an investment, so why not invest now, while prices are slashed for Black Friday? Currys are giving you the opportunity to save a whopping £200 on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, taking the price from £1049.99 to just £849.99.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the perfect example of why flip phones are back in style. It boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, as well as an impressive wrap around screen with Flex View, meaning you can use the phone at all sorts of angles. That's not even mentioning the ultra-wide camera options or Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

Buy MOTOROLA Razr 40 Ultra - 256 GB, Glacier blue for £1049.99 £849.99 (save £200 or 19%) at Currys

LENOVO Yoga Slim 6i 14" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i5, 512 GB SSD, Grey

Currys Currys

There's no shortage of Black Friday laptop deals, and Currys is the place to find some of the best ones. This Lenovo Yoga slim laptop is perfect for getting creative, thanks to its sharp 2.2K IPS display with Dolby Vision and 100% sRGB colour gamut, enabling you to see every shade.

It also boasts a full HD webcam and can even log you in with facial recognition. With a price drop of £250 in the Currys Black Friday sale, there's never been a better time to buy one.

Buy LENOVO Yoga Slim 6i 14" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i5, 512 GB SSD, Grey for £749 £499 (save £250 or 33%)

LOGIK LAF06B23 Air Fryer

Currys Currys

We're got air fryers on the brain here at RadioTimes.com. These handy appliances seem to have taken over the world (or at least our kitchens) over the past couple of years, and it's easy to see why. They're time efficient, energy efficient and provide healthier options thanks to their use of hot air to cook food.

Air fryers are also 22% cheaper to run and can reduce energy consumption by up to 70% compared to electric ovens. You can pick up this LOGIK LAF06B23 Air Fryer with a 60% discount now at Currys either online or in store.

Buy LOGIK LAF06B23 Air Fryer for £99.99 £59.99 (save £40 or 60%) at Currys

HOTPOINT Gentlepower H8 W046SB UK 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine

Currys Currys

It's no secret that washing machines use a significant amount of energy, so using green washing machines such as this HOTPOINT Gentlepower H8 W046SB UK 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine is a great way to reduce your bills.

It boasts a Load Detect feature, which checks how much water has been absorbed during each wash and adjusts the water and energy used as needed.

Buy HOTPOINT Gentlepower H8 W046SB UK 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine for £599 £539 (save £60 or 10%) at Currys

BEKO Pro B5T4923IG 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer

Currys Currys

The perfect accompaniment to your energy efficient washing machine is an energy efficient tumble dryer, of course.

Not only does the BEKO Pro B5T4923IG 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer provide you with warm, dry clothes, it also has sensor-drying programs to prevent over-drying, and will provide a lifetime saving of £2,968.

Buy BEKO Pro B5T4923IG 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer for £619 £479 (save £70 or 11%)

HISENSE PureFlat RQ563N4SF2 Fridge Freezer

Currys Currys

A fridge-freezer is an investment, so why not snap up a top-of-the-range energy efficient model for a discount when you have the chance?

Currys are offering a whopping £200 off the HISENSE PureFlat RQ563N4SF2 Fridge Freezer, which has a food freshness feature to keep your fruit and veg fresher for longer.

Buy HISENSE PureFlat RQ563N4SF2 Fridge Freezer for £899 £699 (save £200 or 22%) at Currys

CROCK-POT CSC063 Slow Cooker

Currys Currys

A discounted slow cooker? Just in time for the cold winter months? We must be dreaming. If you can believe it, Currys are selling the CROCK-POT CSC063 Slow Cooker for half price, meaning you can make delicious stews, currys and soups to keep you full the whole way throughout winter.

Buy CROCK-POT CSC063 Slow Cooker for £119.99 £59.99 (save £60 or 50%) at Currys

GRUNDIG GNFP4630DWW Full-size WiFi-enabled Dishwasher

Currys Currys

We all love the convenience of a dishwasher, but we don't always love the energy consumption that comes with it. This GRUNDIG GNFP4630DWW Full-size WiFi-enabled Dishwasher is an energy band C and has a quick wash of only 30 minutes.

Plus, as it's WiFi-enabled, you can monitor the dishwasher from your smartphone or tablet while you're away from home.

Buy GRUNDIG GNFP4630DWW Full-size WiFi-enabled Dishwasher for £469 £429 (save £40 or 8.5%) at Currys

