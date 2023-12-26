In recent years, however, a lot of Boxing Day sales have moved online, which means you can shop fantastic deals from the comfort of your own home, perhaps in between doing your other favourite Boxing Day activities like eating Christmas dinner leftovers and streaming feel-good movies — nothing says Merry Christmas like buying a discounted Oodie with a glass of buck's fizz in your hand.

If you've been staying up to date with RadioTimes.com throughout the year, you'll know we have an eye for spotting great deals. We search high and low to bring you great offers during big sales events, such as Black Friday and throughout the year with the best LEGO deals, and Nintendo Switch offers. So if you're wondering where to look this Boxing Day, you're in safe hands with us.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Boxing Day sales, plus our recommendations of the top deals to shop today.

Jump to:

Which UK retailers and shops have sales on Boxing Day 2023?

When looking for a bargain, you want to shop somewhere you can trust. We've included reputable UK retailers in our list of great deals below, such as John Lewis, Boots, Currys and Selfridges.

Best Boxing Day deals 2023 to shop today

DGLimages via Getty Images DGLimages via Getty Images

Xbox Wireless Controller | £59.99 £34.99 (save £25 or 42%)

Currys

What's the deal: Currys has lowered the cost of its Xbox controllers by £25 (or 42%), which means you can now pick one up for £34.99.

Why we chose it: If you've woken up on Christmas Day with a shiny new Xbox under the tree, you might have found by now that you need another controller for family gaming.

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller for £59.99 £34.99 (save £25 or 42%) at Currys

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer | £219.99 £149.99 (save £70.99 or 31%)

Currys

What's the deal: At Currys you can get over £70 off the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, taking the cost down to £149.99.

Why we chose it: This Ninja Foodi has a capacity of 7.6 litres, as well as six presets and an easy-to-use digital display. It also comes with dishwasher-safe parts and, of course, two baskets so you can get your whole dinner sorted in one go.

Buy Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for £219.99 £149.99 (save £70.99 or 31%) at Currys

BOSE SoundLink Portable Bluetooth Speaker | £149 £119 (save £30 or 20%)

Currys

What's the deal: You can save £30 on the Bose Soundlink Bluetooth speaker which has been reduced to £119, down from £149.

Why we chose it: Don't get caught out on New Year's Eve without a speaker! This way, you can get a portable device with top-quality sound for 20% less.

Buy BOSE SoundLink Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £149 £119 (save £30 or 20%) for Currys

Three-tier heated airer | £199.99 £159.99 (save £40 or 20%)

Lakeland

What's the deal: At Lakeland you can get 20% off this heated airer, saving you £40. The cost has been reduced to just under £160.

Why we chose it: Winter isn't over yet and airers are a great investment if you're not keen on turning the heating on. Plus, this model comes with three tiers and plenty of space for all your clothes.

Buy Three-tier heated airer for £199.99 £159.99 (save £40 or 20%) at Lakeland

Gtech AirRAM Platinum Cordless Vacuum | £349.99 £249.99 (save £100 or 29%)

Lakeland

What's the deal: This Gtech cordless vacuum is now on sale for £100 off at Lakeland. The cost has been dropped from £349.99 to £249.99.

Why we chose it: It may not seem like a glamorous purchase, especially after all the Christmas presents, but there's not getting away from the fact that we all need a hoover. So, why not get one for £100.

Buy Gtech AirRAM Platinum Cordless Vacuum for £349.99 £249.99 (save £100 or 29%) at Lakeland

What time do Boxing Day sales start in 2023?

The title 'Boxing Day sales' would lead you to think that the sales start on Boxing Day (26th December), and at some retailers, the deals do begin on the morning of the 26th.

However, as we saw with Black Friday, a lot of UK retailers begin sales earlier to try and encourage more consumers to spend. For example, last year we saw big retailers launch their online bargains on Christmas Eve morning (24th December).

More like this

Not only does the RadioTimes.com team bring you great deals during sales events, but we also spot top offers throughout the year, too, just take a look at the best PS5 deals and UK laptop deals.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How long do Boxing Day UK sales last?

Again, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Boxing Day sales last for just one day (Boxing Day), however, they're sometimes longer than that.

Last year, we saw a lot of UK retailers merging the Boxing Day sales with the January sales, creating one big sales extravaganza that lasted until mid-January.

While a longer sales period means there's even more time to snap-up a great bargain, it doesn't necessarily mean you have more time to secure the item you really want; if the product you have your eye on is a popular one, such as the ones we included in our PS5 Cyber Monday deals and Xbox Black Friday deals, it might disappear as quickly as Father Christmas's mince pies.

Also, for some retailers, stock may be an issue if items sell-out quicker than anticipated, as we've seen on products such as the iPhone 15 throughout the year. With this in mind, we'd recommend buying your chosen product when it reaches a price you're comfortable with as soon as you're able to.

Black Friday vs Boxing Day: Are prices lower on Boxing Day?

Tara Moore via Getty Images. Tara Moore via Getty Images

Black Friday traditionally takes place the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving, and this year, it fell on Friday 24th November. However, if you were swept away in the Black Friday madness in 2023, you'll be well aware that the sales event lasted more than just one day, with many UK retailers launching their Black Friday deals early, for example, Amazon started its Black Friday sale on Friday 17th November.

Boxing Day was taken over by retailers in the early 20th century to clear stock at discounted prices, so the stores can replenish supplies in the new year. Just like Black Friday, the Boxing Day sales also last longer than one day, with retailers starting the sales on Christmas Eve and running them until January.

Although Black Friday has overtaken Boxing Day as the biggest sales event of the year, the two periods cater to different shoppers' priorities, so depending on what you're after, Boxing Day could be a better time to shop for deals.

Black Friday shoppers predominantly buy gifts for others ahead of Christmas, whereas Boxing Day shoppers mostly buy gifts for themselves, for example, we treat ourselves with any gift vouchers or Christmas money or exchange unwanted presents.

Plus, with the turn of the year on the horizon, a lot of people start looking ahead towards their New Year's resolutions – do we want to join the gym? Start a new hobby? Book an experience? Plan in some much-needed pampering? As such, we see discounts on gym memberships, accessories for gifts you might've received at Christmas, for example, phone cases, laptop sleeves, and batteries, as well as experiences and clothes.

Advertisement

If you're looking for great deals on streaming services this winter, search no further than our Disney Plus offers, Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers guides.