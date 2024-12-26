Last year, the sales day saw consumers spend around £3.7billion – although this was still a 2.9% fall from previous years. Plus, ForbesBurton reported last year's physical footfall in stores rose 39.2% from the week before, so get your best walking shoes ready.

To help you navigate this somewhat stressful sale, we've put together a list which retailers have the best Boxing Day sales, as well as the top deals we've spotted so far. Highlights include savings on Dyson hair products, Amazon Echo devices and even a Le Creuset Cast Iron pot.

We've also included some key bits of information like when the sale actually ends. So, on your marks, get set, shop!

When do Boxing Day sales end?

Technically, Boxing Day starts and ends on 26th December, the day after Christmas.

However, most retailers now tend to merge the Boxing Day sales with the January sales, leading to one extended deals period.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Nowadays, most Boxing Day deals will rumble on until mid-January, although some will cut theirs off at New Year's Eve.

Our advice would be to not wait around if you see a deal you've been hankering after, just make sure you only buy what you need and are fully aware of the original cost so you can see how much you're saving.

Which UK retailers have Boxing Day sales live today?

Best Boxing Day deals we've spotted so far in UK sales

Meta Quest 3S bundle | £289

Meta

What's the deal: You can now get the brand-new Meta Quest 3S in a bundle with the game Batman: Arkham Shadow for free and a three month free trial of Meta Quest+.

Why we chose it: This mid-range VR headset is brand-new and comes with a ton of great features, including a a 90-120Hz refresh rate and incredible colour pass-through cameras with 4MP quality.

Buy Meta Quest 3S bundle from £289 at Currys

DYSON Airwrap Volumise Multi-Styler & Dryer | £479.99 £399.99

Currys

What's the deal: The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler set is on sale for £80 off.

Why we chose it: If you want a new premium hair care set, you won't find a much better saving than this. Dyson's Multi-Styler is versatile, long-lasting, and comes in an attractive rose gold colour scheme.

Buy DYSON Airwrap Volumise Multi-Styler & Dryer for £479.99 £399.99 (save £80 or 16%) at Currys

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer | £199.99 £149.99

Currys

What's the deal: This offer sees the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer reduced to £149.99, down from £199.99.

Why we chose it: This is a top saving on a device that scored 5/5 on Good Food's best air fryer list. Plus, it will help with any healthy January resolutions.

Buy Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for £199.99 £149.99 (save £50 or 25%) at Ninja

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | £179.95 £129.95

Bose

What's the deal: Bose has reduced the price of their QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds by £50.

Why we chose it: Bose's generous Christmas sale is perfect for audiophiles, with savings on their Earbuds, headphones and speakers.

Buy Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for £179.95 £129.95 (save £50 or 20%) at Bose

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish | £239 £190

Harrods

What's the deal: At Harrods, we've tracked down this tempting £50 deal on the Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish.

Why we chose it: We don't have to tell you what a rarity it is to see Le Creuset discounted. This cast iron dish comes in the classic orange, plus green, black and red.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish for £239 £190 (save £49 or 20%) at Harrods

Three-tier heated airer | £249.99 £149.99

Lakeland

What's the deal: This Lakeland three-tier airer is on sale for £100 off, taking the cost to £149.99.

Why we chose it: We all know the temperature is dropping and heating costs are high, so a heated airer does the double job of drying your clothes quickly while not using up too much energy.

Buy Three-tier heated airer for £249.99 £149.99 (save £100 or 40%) at Lakeland

LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Set | £89.99 £84.99

LEGO

What's the deal: You can save £5 or 6% on this Wicked Emerald City LEGO set.

Why we chose it: If you're still on the Wicked hype train, or you know someone who is, this set is the ideal present.

Buy LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Set for £89.99 £84.99 (save £5 or 6%) at Amazon

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) | £99.99 £69.99

RING Battery Video Doorbell Plus Currys

What's the deal: The 2024 Ring Doorbell is on sale for £69.99 after being reduced by £30.

Why we chose it: If you're looking to upgrade your home security, this video doorbell is sure to do the trick.

Buy Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) for £99.99 £69.99 (save £30 or 30%) at Amazon

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) | £229 £179

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Apple Apple

What's the deal: This deal from John Lewis has reduced the Apple AirPods Pro from £229 to £179.

Why we chose it: As we've said, Apple don't love discounts. So a saving of this size is definitely rare.

Buy AirPods Pro (2nd gen) for £229 £179 (save £50 or 21%) at John Lewis

EA Sports FC 25 | £69.99 £39.99

Very

What's the deal: EA Sports FC 25 is on sale at Amazon for both the PS5 and Xbox. The price has been lowered from £69.99 to £39.99.

Why we chose it: This by far one of the hottest games of the year and the perfect way for keeping yourself entertained during betwixt-mas.

