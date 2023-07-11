Remember, to access these Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. It's super simple to sign up, though, and as a new Amazon customer, you'll enjoy a whole month of Prime for absolutely free before the monthly plan begins at £8.99 per month. Simply head over to Amazon Prime to try it today.

Let's take a look at our favourite Barbie items and the best Barbiecore products to add some joy to your everyday.

Best Barbie Prime Day deals at a glance:

Best Barbie Prime Day deals to shop today

Get 41% off the Barbie Malibu House

Barbie Store via Amazon Amazon

Whether Barbie is hosting a slumber party, cooking for friends, or organising a movie night, the Malibu House set is the perfect location for all Barbie escapades. This dollhouse opens up to create a play space of over two feet, it has plenty of rooms (six to be exact: a kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and patio) to explore, and over 25 accessories to design the home with. If you have an imaginative little one, this Barbie Malibu House would make a fantastic gift.

Buy Barbie Malibu House for £66.99 £39.39 (save £27.60 or 41%) at Amazon

Save 60% on Barbie Dreamplane

Barbie Store via Amazon Amazon

This Barbie is a pilot! With Barbie as your driver, where would you visit first? We'd take a trip to Malibu to visit her DreamHouse, then we'd ask for a detour to Italy on the way back to the UK (as, even at our big age, we still haven't been).

This Barbie Dreamplane is a vehicle and a playset; it moves with its rolling wheels and includes reclining seats, just like a real plane. With 15 pieces, including a puppy travel companion and a Barbie doll, your little one can imagine flying scenarios. Plus, there's space inside the plane for two more Barbie companions, too.

Buy Barbie Dreamplane for £124.99 £49.39 (save £75.60 or 60%) at Amazon

Get over half price off Barbie Fashionistas Doll

Barbie Store via Amazon Amazon

This Barbie is a fashionista! With Barbie's rainbow-striped dress, white trainers, Bum Bag, and pink heart-shaped sunglasses, she is more trendy than we could ever hope of being, and not to mention her glorious crimped hair – so in fashion. Barbie's ramp works seamlessly with the Barbie DreamHouse, and the wheelchair has rolling wheels and a working brake, too.

Buy Barbie Fashionistas Doll for £19.99 £9.89 (save £10.10 or 51%) at Amazon

Save 40% on the Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pink

Samsung Store via Amazon Amazon

Inject more Barbie into your life with the Samsung Galaxy S22 in a Pink and Gold colourway. The Samsung Galaxy S22 currently has a massive 40 per cent discount, taking it from £769 to well under £500 at £464.99. On top of the saving and the Barbiecore colourway, the S22 has some fantastic features including a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is specially designed for great outdoor visibility, Samsung's most powerful chip ever for a faster CPU and GPU compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and a battery life of over 24 hours.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 for £769 £464.99 (save £304.01 or 40%) at Amazon

Save £7.70 on Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Pink Gin

Edinburgh Gin Store via Amazon Amazon

If Barbie was to enjoy a tipple on the weekend, we can imagine it would be this Rhubarb and Ginger pink gin from the Edinburgh Gin store.

This 40 per cent gin is infused with 14 botanicals and rhubarb and ginger flavouring, plus it's award-winning, too (very on brand for over-achiever Barbie!). This gin was the Gold Medal Winner at the International Wine and Spirits Competition in 2020 and the Gold Medal Winner and Best Flavoured Gin winner at the World Gin Awards in 2020.

Buy Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Pink Gin for £28 £20.30 (save £7.70 or 28%) at Amazon

£40 off Beats Studio Buds

Beats by Dr. Dre Store via Amazon Amazon

With tracks like Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, Speed Drive by Charli XCX, and Man I Am by Sam Smith confirmed for the Barbie movie soundtrack, you'll want high-quality earphones to listen to the songs on, so let us point you in the direction of Beats Studio Buds. As well as the gorgeous Sunset Pink colourway, the wireless earbuds feature two distinct listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency, as well as three soft ear tip sizes for maximum stability and comfort.

Buy Beats Studio Buds for £159 £119 (save £40 or 26%) at Amazon

Grab £20 off JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Store via Amazon Amazon

Whether you're jamming-out in your home, heading to the park with friends, or hosting a pool party just like Barbie, this JBL portable speaker is an excellent addition to any scenario. Your favourite tracks will play loud and clear on the two-way speaker system, which is engineered to produce powerful sounds, and with 12 hours of playtime, the party can go on all night. If it is a pool party you're planning, you can rest assured the JBL speaker will remain damage-free (from water, at least) as it has a IP67 waterproof and dustproof design.

Buy JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £129.99 £109.99 (save £20 or 15%) at Amazon

Save 23% on De'Longhi Argento Flora Kettle

De'Longhi Store via Amazon Amazon

Its location might not be on a countertop in a Malibu DreamHouse, but that doesn't mean you can't incorporate a bit of Barbie into your kitchenware. Now available with free returns and 23 per cent off, this De'Longhi Argento Flora Kettle has a gorgeous pink paint finish which promises to not show any fingerprints, features boil dry protection (which means it switches off when the kettle is empty), has a removable and washable limescale filter, and contains a 1.7-litre capacity – that's a lot of cups of tea.

Buy De'Longhi Argento Flora Kettle for £68.99 £53 (save £15.99 or 23%) at Amazon

