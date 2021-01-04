Get 6 months free Amazon Music Unlimited with the new Echo Dot

While many of us were glad to wave off 2020 at the end of December, there hasn’t been a whole lot to get excited about in the New Year so far, as regional lockdowns continue.

Luckily, we’ve got some good news. The January sales are here and the best part is you can access them all with just a few clicks on your laptop or device from home.

The past few months have been a lucrative time for savvy bargain hunters, especially around smart tech and home entertainment.

In October we witnessed widespread discounts during Amazon’s Prime Day sales event. This was closely followed by an extended Black Friday period, with some deals available right across the month of November, before December brought us select Boxing Day deals.

But don’t worry, even if you missed all of those events, you can still get your hands further discounts including the below deals from Amazon, but they are only available until 11th January 2021.

Right now, Amazon is giving away six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with the new Amazon Echo Dot, or 3 free months of the music service on its own.

Get 6 months free Amazon Music Unlimited with the Amazon Echo

During Black Friday the 4th-generation Echo Dot dropped to as low as £28.99 during the deals madness instead of the RRP of £49.99. For more information about the device’s performance, you can read our Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation review.

Now, Amazon have the newest mini-size smart speaker on sale for just £29.99, plus they’ve thrown in six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited as well.

Amazon Echo Dot (new, 4th-generation) | £29.99 from Amazon (inc. 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited)

To buy both the device and music service outside of the deals period would usually cost you £97.93, which means you’d be saving 69% or a total of £67.94. It’s a smart enough pitch: if you’re investing in a smart speaker, you may well also be on the cusp of ditching ad-interrupted music in favour of a premium service.

It is worth noting that you’ll receive six months of Amazon Music Unlimited without cost, but that your subscription will renew automatically after this period unless you decide to cancel (£9.99 per month or £7.99 for Amazon Prime members).

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

In case you’re not already familiar, Amazon Music Unlimited is a music subscription service (much like Spotify, Apple Music and other alternatives) which gives you access to over 70 million songs. You can stream any song at any time without ads, and also download your favourites for offline listening.

To listen, all you’ll need to do is download the app to your phone, tablet or computer, or by connecting any Alexa-compatible device (such as your new Amazon Echo).

If you already have a smart speaker but are still interested in testing out Amazon Music Unlimited, you can also get three months free as a new subscriber, rather than the usual one month trial period offered.

The 4th-gen Echo Dot isn’t the only Amazon device to still be on offer for the New Year, either. Right now, the Echo Show 8 is currently on sale with £25 off the regular price.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £94.99 (save £25 or 21%)

Both the Amazon Echo deal and the standalone Music Unlimited offer will run until 11th January, so make sure you sign up in time to get the offer.

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited normally cost?

A subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited will usually set you back £9.99 a month, which is the the same as Spotify Premium. However, Prime members can sign up for a discounted price of £7.99 a month. If you’re not already subscribed to Amazon Prime and are interested in what this service has to offer, you can sign up below for a free trial.

If you are a Prime subscriber you will have access to Prime Music already, but this service only allows you to access 2 million songs (versus the 78 million included in Amazon Music Unlimited), among other restrictions.

True music lovers should also take a look at Amazon Music HD, which is also available for free for 3 months right now as a trial for new customers.

With this service you’ll have access to just as many songs but they will be in high definition for better sound quality. After the three-month period Amazon Music HD will cost £14.99 a month or £12.99 for existing Prime members.

