Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: New Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch reveals expected

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is reportedly taking place next month – and if the leaks are to be believed, it’s one you won’t want to miss.

The tech company ended its showcase at Mobile World Congress (MWC) last month with a bit of a tease, saying at least one device – a new Galaxy Watch – could make a debut during the event. It didn’t list a date, just saying “later this summer.”

Ahead of MWC, speculation suggested that we could get a glimpse of Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. That wasn’t to be – with the company focusing on its watch OS partnership with Google.

But now, anticipation is once again rising after a notable tech product leaker, Evan Blass, posted a series of tweets that appeared to show official renders of several new phones and watches from a variety of angles via a series of rotating gifs.

Here’s what we know – and what we now expect to be unveiled – during the next Samsung Unpacked event. If you want to read more about the company’s high-end devices, don’t miss our Galaxy Z Fold 2 review and Galaxy Watch 3 review.

What is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung uses its Unpacked events to release and promote its new products and software. In April this year, it held one showcase to unveil the new Galaxy Book laptop line-up. In January, it also used Unpacked to launch new smartphones, the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G, alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.

When is the next Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung has said it would be taking place in summer 2021 but has not yet confirmed an exact date. However, speculation and leaks have suggested it will be taking place early next month. Leaker Evan Blass said it would be August 11, 2021. We will update this page when we know more about specific times and how to watch.

What could be announced?

It is widely expected that Samsung is set to show off multiple new devices during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Specifically foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – alongside two new Galaxy Watches and new Galaxy Buds.

While the final announcements are not confirmed – and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt – the renders from Evan Blass suggested the event will include:

Galaxy Z Flip 3 in multiple colours: black, purple, gold and green:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 in multiple colours: black, green and white:

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in multiple colours: white, black and metal:

Galaxy Watch Active in multiple colours: black, grey, green, white and peach:

New Galaxy Buds in multiple colours: white, green and purple:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in multiple colours: black, white, grey and purple:

If accurate, it certainly seems like it will be an event to watch even if the leaks turn out to be true. After all, the Galaxy Unpacked showcase could reveal details about each devices’ specs, price, availability – and when you will actually be able to pick them up. Stay with RadioTimes.com for the latest news about the tech as we learn more.

