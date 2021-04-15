New iPad release date, latest news and rumours: what to expect from the new iPad Pro and Mini 6

Apple released the first iPad over a decade ago. Since then, we’ve seen eight generations of the classic iPad with features such as smart keyboards, FaceTime and an Apple pencil added over time.

Apple’s iPad now comes in four iterations; the entry-level tablet, a premium Pro version, the iPad Air and the more portable Mini.

We’ve put together this guide to give you a breakdown of when you can expect these tablets to be released, along with any leaked specs, prices and rumours. With an Apple event planned for 20th April, you might not have long to wait.

Here is everything we know so far about Apple’s new iPad (2021), new iPad Pro, iPad Air and the iPad Mini 6.

New iPad (2021) release date and price

The eighth generation of the iPad was released in September 2020. And while Apple does tend to release a new classic iPad model each year, we’re not expecting the new iPad (2021) to be revealed until autumn this year.

The current iPad (2020) has a starting price of £329 for the 32GB model, and we expect the ninth generation tablet to be in a similar price bracket.

New iPad (2021) specs: what will it look like?

Marketed as the entry-level iPad, the new iPad (2021) might not have too many flashy specs, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some decent improvements.

The latest rumours suggest that the iPad’s 10.3-inch display is being replaced with a 10.5-inch one. While 0.3 inches might not seem like much, the bigger screen should be beneficial when watching your favourite Disney Plus shows.

The tablet’s storage is also getting bigger. It is being reported that the new iPad will have 64GB storage, which is double what the current iPad (2020) offers. Continuing with the internal chat, the A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11 may also be coming to the new iPad (2021).

New iPad Pro release date and price

A new iPad Pro is one of the devices rumoured to be released at Apple’s event on 20th April. There has been no official confirmation, but it does fit with when new iPad Pro models are typically unveiled.

The second-generation iPad Pro was revealed last March, and with new models revealed annually, we are due a new iPad Pro.

The current 11-inch iPad Pro had an RPP of £769, and the 12.9-inch model was £969, so expect similar pricing.

New iPad Pro specs: what will it look like?

The most exciting rumour about the new iPad Pro is that it could have a mini LED display rather than the LCD found in its predecessor. This should make colours on the screen feel more vibrant. It is not currently clear whether this will be available on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros or exclusive to the larger display.

Reports have also suggested that the new iPad Pro could support 5G and have a variation of the new A14 Bionic chip (found in the iPhone 12), making it a lot more powerful than the second-generation iPad Pro.

There is also a chance that this new iPad Pro could come with some new accessories too. A third-generation Apple pencil could be on its way alongside a new magic keyboard.

New iPad Mini 6 release date and price

The iPad Mini 6 is expected to be released in 2021, with speculation that it could be one of the devices revealed at Apple’s next event on 20th April.

It has been over a year since the fifth-generation iPad Mini was released, so it is due a little revamp.

Its predecessor costs £399, and we imagine the new iPad Mini 6 would also be under £400.

New iPad Mini 6 specs: what will it look like?

The fifth-generation iPad Mini currently has a 7.9-inch display, but leaked details indicate that the new iPad Mini could have a bigger 8.5-inch display. This won’t necessarily mean the tablet is bigger, though, as it seems Apple is working on reducing the size of the bezel to give the screen of the iPad Mini 6 more space.

We expect support for the Apple pencil to continue to be available on the new iPad Mini. The small tablet will be upgraded from the A12 Bionic chip currently found in the fifth-generation iPad Mini to the A13 processor.

New iPad Air release date and price

The fourth-generation iPad Air was only revealed in September 2020, so we don’t anticipate it being one of the products revealed at the Apple event in April.

Instead, it is more likely that the new iPad Air will be launched during Apple’s autumn event in 2021 or even in 2022. It is a bit early to be confident on pricing, but the current starting price for the iPad Air is £579.

New iPad Air specs: what will it look like?

With a new iPad Air not expect any time soon, there haven’t been too many leaked details about the tablet.

The current fourth-generation iPad Air features the new A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch display and a 12MP wide camera. However, if Apple does launch a new A-processor for the iPhone 13, expect it to find its way into the next iPad Air.

