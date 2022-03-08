Here's everything Apple announced at its March event:
What a start to the year for Apple. Here’s a full round-up of all the major announcements from its slick March showcase. For everything Apple, including reviews of the new products, stick with RadioTimes.com.
- Apple TV+ getting Friday night baseball
- iPhone SE (3rd gen) smartphone
- New iPhone 13 green colours
- iPad Air (5th gen)
- New M1 Ultra chipset
- All-new Mac Studio computer
- Studio Display 27-inch monitor
Pre-orders for the new iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 start this Friday (11th March) and will be released one week later, on Friday 18th March.
Thank you for following along with us!