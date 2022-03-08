The Radio Times logo
Apple event 2022 LIVE: iPhone SE 3, new iPhone 13 colours, iPad Air unveiled

Our team of tech experts is following the livestream to bring you the latest news and announcements from Apple's "Peek Performance" event today.

Published: Tuesday, 8th March 2022 at 3:29 pm

Live coverage of this event has now concluded

Welcome to the RadioTimes.com live blog for today’s “Peek Performance” March Apple event! Our team of tech experts are following along to bring you the news and reveals from the virtual showcase, which is the company’s first event of the year. There are multiple products expected to be unveiled today, so strap in Apple fans as we are hopefully about to hear some exciting hardware announcements.

  • Here's everything Apple announced at its March event:

    March Apple3 SE

    What a start to the year for Apple. Here’s a full round-up of all the major announcements from its slick March showcase. For everything Apple, including reviews of the new products, stick with RadioTimes.com

    • Apple TV+ getting Friday night baseball 
    • iPhone SE (3rd gen) smartphone
    • New iPhone 13 green colours 
    • iPad Air (5th gen) 
    • New M1 Ultra chipset
    • All-new Mac Studio computer
    • Studio Display 27-inch monitor

    Pre-orders for the new iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 start this Friday (11th March) and will be released one week later, on Friday 18th March.

    Thank you for following along with us!

  • Mac Studio and Studio Display pricing and release dates are revealed

    March Apple event live 2022 Mac Studio

    The Mac Studio and Studio Display do look like powerful hardware! The Mac Studio starts from £1999, while the Studio Display is priced from £1499. They can be pre-ordered today and are out on 18th March. 

  • So when can you buy the new iPad Air in the UK?

    March Apple4 Air

    We have compiled everything you need to know about the new iPad Air, including specs, pricing and UK release date. Check out our Apple iPad Air (5th gen) release date page for all the latest information on the new slate, including when you can access the pre-orders later this week.

  • Apple unveils the Mac Studio set-up for pro users

    March Apple event live Mac Studio

    One for professional creators that require top speeds and performance, Apple is introducing the all-new Mac Studio desktop powered by the M-series chips, alongside a new 5K Studio Display monitor.

  • Here come the Macs

    Apple's focus has turned to the Mac, introducing the new Pro-level "M1 Ultra" silicon chip for its popular desktop computers.

  • The iPad Air (5th gen) specs we know so far: 

    March Apple2

    Here’s a quick breakdown of the iPad Air 5 specs we know so far:

    • M1 chipset for faster performance
    • Runs on iPadOS
    • Liquid retina display
    • 500 nits brightness
    • Front camera 12MP ultra wide
    • Supports Centre Stage for video calls
    • 5G connectivity
    • USB port is twice as fast
    • Compatible with Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil 2
    • Starting price is £599
    • Comes in 64 and 256GB models
    • WiFi and cellular models
    • Available to pre-order Friday
    • Available to buy from March 18
  • It’s official: the iPad Air (5th gen) is unveiled 

    March Apple2

    The 5th gen iPad Air was expected to be one of the big announcements for today’s showcase - and it has officially been unveiled to the world, boasting an M1 chip and 60% faster performance than the prior model!

  • The iPhone SE (3rd gen) specs we know so far: 

    Here’s a quick breakdown of the iPhone SE 3 specs we know so far: 

    • Runs on iOS 15
    • 4.7 inch retina display
    • Advanced
    • A15 chip
    • Home button for Touch ID
    • 5G connectivity
    • IP67 rating
    • Better battery life
    • red, black and white
    • Will get iOS updates for "years to come"
    • Starts at £429
    • Pre-orders start on Friday
    • Available from March 18
  • It’s official: the iPhone SE (3rd gen) is here!

    image (2)

    The iPhone SE 3rd generation was widely rumoured to be a key part of today’s Apple presentation and that was indeed accurate. It comes in three colours - black, white and red - and boasts a speedy A15 chip. 

  • Two new colours for the iPhone 13!

    There are two new colours coming to the iPhone 13 series: green for the broad range and an alpine green specifically for the Pro model!

  • Apple TV+ is the first focus of the event

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes to the stage and jumps into a segment about Apple TV+, teasing that more original films are on the horizon. Cook shared that it will now show exclusive Friday night baseball events.

  • The Apple event is starting now

    The first Apple event of 2022 is about to begin. Will the online speculation about the new handset be accurate? Let's find out.

  • When could the rumoured iPhone SE 3 come out in the UK?

    Apple iPhone SE (2nd gen)
    Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket/ Getty Images

    Apple iPhone SE (2nd gen)

    The iPhone SE has always existed to offer an affordable alternative to the flagship handsets, currently led by the iPhone 13 series. But if the rumours are true, when could the new model hit the UK?

    News reports and online tipsters have suggested that it will be officially unveiled at the first Apple event of 2022 today and is set for release between March and May 2022 – but likely the end of this month.

    For more, read our full coverage of the Apple iPhone SE 3rd gen release date as we break down the latest speculation about the handset.

  • Here’s what we are not expecting to see today

    It’s clear that the hype is high for Apple’s first event of the year. But there are still a couple of product updates that are highly unlikely to be mentioned at all: specifically the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8. 

    Both are typically reserved for much later in the year, and we expect Apple to remain fairly if not completely silent on these two products until around September. The same goes for the next models of its base iPad and the iPad mini, as they were both updated late last year.

    For the latest updates on the next flagship smartphone line-up be sure to read our in-depth coverage of the Apple iPhone 14 release date.

  • Here’s what could be revealed at today's Apple event

    The headliner is expected to be the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which is a more affordable entry into the iOS-led smartphone series possibly priced between £300 and £400, but now with 5G. The look is not believed to be getting an overhaul, retaining the iPhone 8-like design. 

    Going off the past events at this time of year we may see a new entry into the iPad series – possibly an iPad Pro or a 5th gen iPad Air. Claims are circulating that the new iPad Air 5 will come in a purple colour.

    The remainder is far from certain, but online speculation does suggest that there will be computer updates, perhaps a MacBook or Mac mini-style standalone. YouTuber Luke Miani teased we could see a 27-inch Mac Studio monitor alongside a green version of the iPhone 13. Last year during the similarly-timed showcase, Apple released a iPhone 12 in purple.

  • Not long until today's Apple event, so here's how and when to watch in UK

    Apple event March 8th

    The Peek Performance event can be watched on the Apple website, the Apple TV app and on YouTube. The livestream will be broadcast from Apple Park, which is the company's corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California. It will begin at 10am PST, which is 6pm in the UK. 

