Along with the new story chapter, the early ZZZ 1.1 update patch notes promise a new challenge mode, location to explore and more. It’s a great time to be a fan of the gacha ARPG.

Keep reading to find out when the Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 update release date is and what’s been detailed in its early patch notes.

The Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 update release date is 14th August 2024, HoYoverse has confirmed.

Version 1.1 will go live on Wednesday 14th August across PS5, PC, iOS and Android versions of the game.

In terms of precise launch timings for the game’s first major update since its full launch, we don’t have a UK release time for version 1.1 yet.

We do know a decent amount of what the update includes, though, thanks to the release of early patch notes in a press release. Read on for more details.

What’s in the ZZZ early patch notes?

The early patch notes for the ZZZ version 1.1 update include details on the new story chapter, which "revolves around the New Eridu Public Security (NEPS)".

According to a press release from HoYoverse, "Version 1.1 will unveil a complex story between Qingyi, Jane, Seth, and a mysterious gang called Mountain Lion."

We can’t wait to find out more, but we’ll have to wait until 14th August for the update to go live.

Before then, we’ve gathered everything revealed in the press release and listed it down for you below in easy-to-digest bullet points.

Here are the ZZZ version 1.1 update early patch notes:

New story chapter revolving around the New Eridu Public Security – a complex story between Qingyi, Jane, Seth, and a mysterious gang called Mountain Lion

New challenge mode in Hollow Zero: Inferno Reap – battle against Nineveh here

New area to explore: NEPS in Lumina Square

New in-game events

New rewards

New "varied and stylish game experiences"

Version 1.1 Banners: Qingyi (S), Jane (S) and Seth (A)

We’ll update this page with the full list of Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 patch notes as soon as we’re able, once HoYoverse has revealed them. Roll on 14th August.

