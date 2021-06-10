Xbox smart TV app and TV stick will play games without a console

There was a new post on the Xbox Wire blog today and it is one that has some really interesting information included. There are ramifications that could completely change how we consume our games via Xbox, with Microsoft stating an intent to develop smart TV apps and other devices that remove the need for a console altogether.

There was a lot of talk about Xbox Game Pass in there, including some interesting stats (did you know that over 90 per cent of gamers have played a game they wouldn’t normally have done thanks to the subscription service?) but the thing that really got our attention was how we will be able to play Xbox games in the future.

The plan is for future TVs to be designed with an in-built ability to run Xbox games, which means the only bit of hardware you will need is a controller – in the company’s own words, Microsoft wants to “embed the Xbox experience directly into [an] internet-connected television”.

This raises many questions that we are sure will be answered over time – namely, will this added tech to major TVs mean they will see a huge increase in price whether you are a gamer or not? Potentially, there could be a select line of TVs that have it, while others won’t, but it will be interesting to see how much of a price hike comes with them.

We have a feeling we could be hearing about this at the Xbox E3 2021 presentation, one that they have brought Bethesda along for. And if we do, hopefully, it will paint a clearer picture of what the plan is here going forward.

Also potentially to be discussed in the Xbox showcase is yet another way to play games, this time with a small streaming device that plugs into your TV. This, again, will mean that the only other thing you need is a controller.

All that has been said about this so far is: “Xbox is building its own streaming devices for cloud gaming to reach gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console at all.” It sounds to us like the Xbox version of an Amazon Fire Stick or a Google Chromecast.

Presumably, this device has been dreamed up to target those of us who can’t afford a top-of-the-line smart TV, but still want to play Xbox games without having to fork out on a console. You would need an internet connection to use it, though, such is the nature of streaming.

It has other obvious advantages, too, such as providing an easy way to change rooms and continue playing, and the ability to take your XboxStick (name not confirmed) away with you or to a friends house.

While these developments have now officially been revealed by Xbox, we would not expect to see them available to buy for a couple of years at least – at a push, the stick device could be with us late next year, but it all depends on how far down the track this all is.

If any of this sounds familiar, then that would be because something similar was launched with Google Stadia. Unfortunately, that did not take off in the way that anyone had hoped (they were entering the gaming world for the first time) but there certainly was potential in the idea. And if anyone can pull off something like that, it’s Xbox.

As we hear more about the Xbox smart TV app and the Xbox streaming stick device, we’ll be sure to let you know.

