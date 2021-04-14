Xbox Game Pass on PC explained: Questions answered and full list of games
There are many gaming subscription services these days, and they all have their own perks – but Xbox Game Pass continues to be the leader of the pack with a massive mix of titles to download and play.
The service is best known as being a console one, but it also happens to be one that you can get on PC. And while there are differences to the line-up on PC, you are still getting a massive collection of games and there is something there for everyone to enjoy.
For all the lowdown on what games are included and how Game Pass on PC works, read on! And don’t forget that all Xbox exclusive releases get added on the day that they come out, so keep an eye on our video game release schedule to see what games are on the way.
How does Xbox Game Pass on PC work?
Much like the console version of Game Pass, the PC version is really simple to navigate. Just sign up on the official Xbox site, and be sure to take advantage of the £1 Xbox sign up offer. Once the signup process is complete, you’ll get access to all the games available.
There’s a handy app, simply called Xbox Game Pass, which you’ll be able to download for free. This will let you see and search through the collection of games that’ll run on your PC.
Just download the ones you want, and once they are installed, you just play as normal. You can continue to play it as long as each game remains part of the Xbox Game Pass library – and you will normally get a good amount of notice before a game is removed.
Which Xbox Game Pass games work on PC?
There are a huge amount of games that will work on the PC from the Xbox Game Pass library ranging from big hitters such as the latest Forza and Gears games to smaller titles such as Celeste and Ape Out – there are games that you can only play on PC too.
We’ve listed every single game available right now further down the page so you can see all there is to play – and there are quite a few games there.
Is EA Play on Xbox Game Pass on PC?
Yes, EA Play is included as part of Xbox Game Pass on PC. This was not the case until recently, but as of March, EA Play’s selection of games have been added to the PC Game Pass library. So you can now play the likes of FIFA and Plants Vs Zombies on your gaming PC, as part of an active Game Pass subscription.
Does Xbox Game Pass on PC work with Steam?
At the time of writing, Steam does not have the Xbox Game Pass library, but rumour/wishful thinking suggests that could be about to change. There have been a lot of whispers that Xbox Game Pass will be added to the popular Steam launcher in the future, and we are beginning to think we could see it happen by the end of 2021. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more.
Full list of games on Xbox Game Pass for PC
- Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Alan Wake
- Alien: Isolation
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Among Us
- Anthem
- Ape Out
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ASTRONEER
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 3 Premium Edition
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- BATTLETECH
- Battletoads
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines
- Clustertruck
- Code Vein
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Company of Heroes 2: Complete Collection
- Control Standard Edition
- Crackdown 3
- CrossCode
- Crossing Souls
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
- Cyber Shadow
- Darksiders Genesis
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- DiRT 5
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Double Kick Heroes
- Downwell
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age Origins
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition ]
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Dungeon of the Endless
- EA SPORTS FIFA 16
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Standard Edition
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20
- Eastshade
- Empire of Sin
- Endless Legend
- Endless Space 2: Deluxe Edition
- Enter The Gungeon
- Europa Universalis IV – Microsoft Store Edition
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Fe
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- FINAL FANTASY IX
- FINAL FANTASY VII WINDOWS EDITION
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered WINDOWS EDITION
- FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
- Football Manager 2020
- For The King
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gato Roboto
- Gears 5
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost of a Tale
- Goat Simulator Windows 10
- Golf With Your Friends
- GONNER2 WIN10
- GreedFall – Windows 10
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Gris
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Haven Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
- Heave Ho
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Human Fall Flat
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Ikenfell
- It Lurks Below
- Jade Empire Special Edition
- Katana Zero
- Kathy Rain
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 20
- Madden NFL 21 #
- MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- MechWarrior 5:
- Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons – Windows 10
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MISTOVER
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- MotoGP20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time At Portia
- Narita Boy
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods Win10
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Octopath Traveler
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Out of the Park Baseball 21
- Overcooked! 2
- Pandemic: The Board Game
- Pathway
- Peggle
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku Win10
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect PC
- Project Winter
- RAGE 2 (PC)
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- River City Girls
- Rocket Arena
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimCity: Complete Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay The Spire
- Spiritfarer
- SPORE
- Star Renegades
- Starbound
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- STAR WARS Squadrons
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Supraland
- Surviving Mars
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
- Tactics
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Sabateur
- The Sims 3 Starter Pack
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Surge 2
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
- The Touryst
- Thumper
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Torchlight III
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- UnderMine
- UNDERTALE
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unruly Heroes
- Unto The End
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Void Bastards
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- Wilmot’s Warehouse
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
And that’s your lot, for now… That should be enough to keep you busy for the time being, right?
