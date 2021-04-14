Xbox Game Pass on PC explained: Questions answered and full list of games

There are many gaming subscription services these days, and they all have their own perks – but Xbox Game Pass continues to be the leader of the pack with a massive mix of titles to download and play.

The service is best known as being a console one, but it also happens to be one that you can get on PC. And while there are differences to the line-up on PC, you are still getting a massive collection of games and there is something there for everyone to enjoy.

For all the lowdown on what games are included and how Game Pass on PC works, read on! And don’t forget that all Xbox exclusive releases get added on the day that they come out, so keep an eye on our video game release schedule to see what games are on the way.

How does Xbox Game Pass on PC work?

Much like the console version of Game Pass, the PC version is really simple to navigate. Just sign up on the official Xbox site, and be sure to take advantage of the £1 Xbox sign up offer. Once the signup process is complete, you’ll get access to all the games available.

There’s a handy app, simply called Xbox Game Pass, which you’ll be able to download for free. This will let you see and search through the collection of games that’ll run on your PC.

Just download the ones you want, and once they are installed, you just play as normal. You can continue to play it as long as each game remains part of the Xbox Game Pass library – and you will normally get a good amount of notice before a game is removed.

Check out some of the best Xbox Game Pass deals from CDKeys below:

Which Xbox Game Pass games work on PC?

There are a huge amount of games that will work on the PC from the Xbox Game Pass library ranging from big hitters such as the latest Forza and Gears games to smaller titles such as Celeste and Ape Out – there are games that you can only play on PC too.

We’ve listed every single game available right now further down the page so you can see all there is to play – and there are quite a few games there.

Is EA Play on Xbox Game Pass on PC?

Yes, EA Play is included as part of Xbox Game Pass on PC. This was not the case until recently, but as of March, EA Play’s selection of games have been added to the PC Game Pass library. So you can now play the likes of FIFA and Plants Vs Zombies on your gaming PC, as part of an active Game Pass subscription.

Does Xbox Game Pass on PC work with Steam?

At the time of writing, Steam does not have the Xbox Game Pass library, but rumour/wishful thinking suggests that could be about to change. There have been a lot of whispers that Xbox Game Pass will be added to the popular Steam launcher in the future, and we are beginning to think we could see it happen by the end of 2021. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more.

Full list of games on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Plague Tale: Innocence

A Way Out

Age of Empires Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Alan Wake

Alien: Isolation

Alvastia Chronicles

Among Us

Anthem

Ape Out

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition

ASTRONEER

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield 3 Premium Edition

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

BATTLETECH

Battletoads

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broforce

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines

Clustertruck

Code Vein

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Company of Heroes 2: Complete Collection

Control Standard Edition

Crackdown 3

CrossCode

Crossing Souls

Crusader Kings III

Crysis

Crysis 2 Maximum Edition

Cyber Shadow

Darksiders Genesis

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Deliver Us The Moon

Descenders

Desperados III

DiRT 5

Disgaea 4 Complete+

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Disneyland Adventures

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

Donut County

DOOM (1993)

DOOM II (Classic)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Double Kick Heroes

Downwell

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age Origins

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition ]

Drake Hollow

Dungeon Keeper

Dungeon Keeper 2

Dungeon of the Endless

EA SPORTS FIFA 16

EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Standard Edition

EA SPORTS FIFA 20

Eastshade

Empire of Sin

Endless Legend

Endless Space 2: Deluxe Edition

Enter The Gungeon

Europa Universalis IV – Microsoft Store Edition

F1 2019

Fallout 76

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Fe

FIFA 15

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FINAL FANTASY IX

FINAL FANTASY VII WINDOWS EDITION

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered WINDOWS EDITION

FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series

Football Manager 2020

For The King

Forager

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

Gato Roboto

Gears 5

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Genesis Noir

Ghost of a Tale

Goat Simulator Windows 10

Golf With Your Friends

GONNER2 WIN10

GreedFall – Windows 10

Grim Fandango Remastered

Gris

Guacamelee! 2

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Haven Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition

Heave Ho

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Hotline Miami

Human Fall Flat

Hypnospace Outlaw

Ikenfell

It Lurks Below

Jade Empire Special Edition

Katana Zero

Kathy Rain

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Knights and Bikes

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 21 #

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition

MechWarrior 5:

Mercenaries

Medal of Honor Airborne

Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft Dungeons – Windows 10

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

MISTOVER

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonlighter

Morkredd

MotoGP20

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time At Portia

Narita Boy

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Most Wanted

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition

Night Call

Night in the Woods Win10

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Octopath Traveler

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Out of the Park Baseball 21

Overcooked! 2

Pandemic: The Board Game

Pathway

Peggle

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku Win10

Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville Deluxe Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition

Plebby Quest: The Crusades

Populous

Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Prison Architect PC

Project Winter

RAGE 2 (PC)

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Reigns: Game of Thrones

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

River City Girls

Rocket Arena

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

ScourgeBringer

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

SimCity 2000 Special Edition

SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition

SimCity: Complete Edition

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay The Spire

Spiritfarer

SPORE

Star Renegades

Starbound

STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

STAR WARS Squadrons

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Super Lucky’s Tale

Supraland

Surviving Mars

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Tactics

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within

The Falconeer

The Gardens Between

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Sabateur

The Sims 3 Starter Pack

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition

The Surge 2

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse

The Touryst

Thumper

Titanfall

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Torchlight III

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

UnderMine

UNDERTALE

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unruly Heroes

Unto The End

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action

Void Bastards

Wargroove

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

We Happy Few

West of Dead

Wilmot’s Warehouse

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World War Z

Worms W.M.D

Wreckfest

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yes, Your Grace

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

And that’s your lot, for now… That should be enough to keep you busy for the time being, right?

