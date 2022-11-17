However, obtaining said loadouts are a little different this time. You can't just rock up to any Buy Station and buy a loadout like you could in the last instalment.

If you're hoping to get anywhere in Warzone 2, you're going to need to get decked out with the best loadouts available. And if you engaged in the pandemonium of the first Warzone back in 2019, you're already well aware of this.

So keep reading to find out how to get set up for battle in Warzone 2.0.

How to get loadouts in Warzone 2

Buy Stations (now called Shops in Warzone 2) are no longer the places to go for full loadouts. This time, you can only buy your primary weapons there.

Now, you can only find full loadouts in certain boxes called Loadout Drops. And it's exactly as it sounds - they're dropped in certain places right in the middle of matches.

In some instances, the Loadout drops occur in the middle of the map. Of course this will be messy, as everyone playing will be notified, and, well, not everyone will get the loadout drop. Only one player will.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you don't fancy taking part in the above scramble/bloodbath, there are other options. Loadout Drops are also available in AI-controlled territories named Strongholds. The only catch is that the player will need to wipe the Stronghold clean, and disarm a bomb in the centre in order to grab the Loadout Drop.

Don't forget that you'll be competing with other squads for the goodies at the end of a Stronghold, too. So while it's not as simple as the Buy Station system of the original Warzone, it's still possible to get great loadouts. You just have to persevere. Good luck!

Read more on Warzone 2:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.